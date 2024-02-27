Elon Musk, frustrated with his newly purchased Windows laptop, has expressed his displeasure on social media. Much to his chagrin, Windows 11 did not allow him to set up the laptop without creating a Microsoft account.

What happened?

Musk wanted to configure his Windows 11-powered PC without creating a Microsoft account. Yet, this option disappeared from the screen when the PC linked to Wi-Fi. Adding to the complexity, the setup did not accept the work email addresses that Musk attempted to input.

He resolved this issue by deselecting the Wi-Fi option and therefore, restricting the PC from connecting automatically.

While several X (formerly Twitter) users offered a bypass solution, Musk's laptop prevented the workaround by inadvertently connecting to an open Wi-Fi network. "Just bought a new PC laptop and it won't let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up," the tech mogul wrote in an X post.

Further noting that Microsoft initially offered the option to skip creating an account, Musk questioned his followers, "Are you seeing this too?'" Jumping into the comments section of this X post, other social media users tried to offer help.

An X user posted, "You can get around it, hit shift + f10, type OOBEBYPASSNRO, local acct magic". However, Musk replied, "Doesn't work. That just reboots the computer and takes me back to the 'Signup for Microsoft to continue' screen".

Elon Musk reaches out to Microsoft CEO, criticises X's community notes feature

Frustrated with his Windows laptop, Musk contacted Microsoft chief Satya Nadella for assistance. In an X post. Musk requested that Nadella allow users to skip the requirement for a Microsoft account while setting up a new Windows PC.

He pointed out that the option disappeared when the computer was connected to Wi-Fi and also noted that he could not use work email addresses for sign-up, a restriction that impacted him personally since he only has such addresses. Nadella hasn't responded publicly to Musk's request yet.

Adding to Musk's frustration, X's community notes feature mentioned in his tweet indicated that it is possible to set up the latest version of Windows without a Microsoft account. Musk responded saying, "Community Notes is failing here. This option no longer exists".

Some users jokingly suggested that Musk could simply acquire Microsoft to solve the issue. Several Linux enthusiasts, on the other hand, encouraged the ever-controversial Twitter boss to ditch Windows 11 and use the Linux operating system.

After a flurry of tweets, Musk confirmed that he finally got through in an X post. "Laptop automatically connected to a local WiFi that didn't have a password without asking. Was able to skip once I deselected that," he wrote.

Elon Musk's shifting relationship with Microsoft

This is not the first time Musk has had a problem with Microsoft. Last year, the business magnate accused the software giant of "controlling OpenAI". He also forced the company to divulge key details about CEO Sam Altman's controversial ouster.

Microsoft has invested a considerable amount of money in the ChatGPT maker, which Musk believes is no longer what he intended it to be. Musk claims OpenAI has turned into a "maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft". Citing these concerns, Musk says he chose not to accept shares offered to him by OpenAI.

"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it "Open" AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all," he wrote.

To those unaware, Musk was one of the founders of OpenAI. He resigned in 2018 and no longer has a stake in the company. While the relationship between Musk and Microsoft remains complex, the software giant is currently exploring other avenues in the field of AI.

In line with this, Microsoft recently announced an AI partnership with Mistral AI, a French startup. This collaboration is expected to help Microsoft minimise its reliance on OpenAI for developing next-generation chatbots and other generative AI products.

According to Microsoft, Mistral AI, which emerged less than a year ago, is an "innovator and trailblazer" when it comes to developing efficient and cost-effective AI systems.