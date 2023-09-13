After floating around the rumour mill for quite some time, Apple's much-awaited iPhone 15 series has finally been unveiled. However, the burning question is whether the 2023 iPhones are worth the hype.

The company announced a slew of exciting Apple devices during its Wonderlust event on September 12. In addition to unveiling the iPhone 15 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Watch Ultra 2

The iPhone 15 series comprises four different models including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As expected, all four devices boast better specs and features than their respective predecessors.

This is the iPhone 15 Pro! Will you upgrade? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CQnSV2jnHC — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 12, 2023

The Pro models surpass the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus variants. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been designed to outperform the iPhone 15 Pro model. Let's take a look at the new exciting specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

iPhone 15 Pro series: Key specifications

Chipset

It is worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro models pack a powerful Bionic A17 Pro chip under the hood. Also, the company's latest chipset is based on 3nm architecture. According to Apple, the A17 Pro chip is an entirely new class of iPhone chips that delivers the best graphics performance by far.

The company claims the new chipset will deliver incredibly detailed environments and more realistic characters for a superior gaming experience. Also, the chip will offer industry-leading speed and efficiency. The A17 chip also has dedicated hardware for ray tracing.

Meet iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max! Powered by A17 Pro, which ushers in a new era of Apple Silicon, these products unlock new performance capabilities, amazing photography, next-level gaming, and more. And with an all-new titanium design, they're our lightest weight Pro models yet! pic.twitter.com/kZxWCPj0Vl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2023

Unlike the previous generation A16 chipset, which used software processing to improve ray tracing, the A17 processor uses hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Apple says the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is 4x faster than the iPhone 14 series due to the hardware–accelerated ray tracing.

Design

Previously surfaced leaks have already given us a glimpse into the iPhone 14 series successors. For instance, AppleInsider revealed the colours and design of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models ahead of their launch.

As these leaks indicated, the iPhone 15 Pro models retain some of the design elements of their precursors. Still, there's no dearth of notable distinctions between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro series models.

First, the Pro models are made using grade 5 titanium material, unlike previous models. In addition to improving the overall look of the smartphones, the new material reduces the weight of the handsets. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max weigh 187 grams and 221 grams respectively.

Here’s the new #iPhone15 Pro Max in natural titanium with the customizable action button! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/kg35wyNkkS — iJustine (@ijustine) September 12, 2023

In fact, the iPhone 15 Pro lineups are the lightest in Apple's history. Also, the back of the phone has slight curves. With the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, Apple has ditched the sharp edges that have been making holding an iPhone in your palm quite uncomfortable since the arrival of the iPhone 12 series.

Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro.



This is how you switch between different actions. Includes Shortcuts for infinite possibilities. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/twhfYVJWnQ — 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) September 12, 2023

Now, the back gently bends into the Titanium frame to make the phone feel comfortable in the palm. On top of that, Apple has replaced the mute switch with an Action Button. You can press and hold this button to put the iPhone either into silent mode or normal mode. Note that you can customise this button.

Display

The iPhone 15 Pro series models sport an LTPO Super Retina HRD OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen offers a typical brightness of 1000 nits and a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, making the display twice as bright as the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

iPhone 15 Pro Vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max

Display

Both devices feature different screen sizes. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a sharper display than the iPhone 15 Pro as far as resolution is concerned. The iPhone 15 Pro has a resolution of 1179 x 2556 pixels, while the Pro Max supports 1290 x 2796 pixels resolution.

Battery

The iPhone 15 Pro packs a 3,650 mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max model comes with a larger battery with a 4,852 mAh capacity. Regrettably, Apple has confirmed that the new iPhones will not deliver improved battery life.

Cameras

The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max house a 48MP main camera. The handsets also feature 12MB ultrawide lenses and 12MP zoom lenses.

The 7 focal length camera system on iPhone 15 Pro Max.



Macro, 0.5x, 1x, 1.2x, 1.5x, 2x, 5x pic.twitter.com/VL824e98bf — 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) September 12, 2023

However, the normal Pro model features a 3x zoom Telephoto lens, while the Pro Max supports 5x zoom with the use of a Periscope lens.