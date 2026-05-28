Elon Musk-led aerospace firm SpaceX has cemented its role as a pivotal defence supplier, granting the Pentagon access to a dedicated, spy-grade satellite setup known as Starshield.

The company's standard internet network has likewise been a game-changer on the front line, where troops in Ukraine are using thousands of connection hubs to stay online during blackouts caused by the war with Russia.

The Lucas Drone Pricing Standoff

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However, exactly who has access to which network—and what SpaceX stands to gain from the deal—is still a fierce point of contention. According to Reuters, company executives ramped up the costs for linking up the US military's LUCAS (Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System) kamikaze drones, which are cheap, pilotless attack aircraft designed to track down targets and explode on impact.

Insiders claim the aerospace firm successfully pushed defence officials into paying nearly $25,000 (£18,670) for each link rather than the original $5,000 (£3,733), multiplying the final bill per aircraft by five.

A Direct Violation of Terms of Service

Since the story broke, Musk has hit out at Reuters, branding their claims 'false.' Yet in the same post, he acknowledged that US military contractors had improperly connected suicide drones to Starlink's civilian network, rather than government-specific Starshield system. 'Reuters article is false,' he stated online, adding that the network's public tier had been misused for frontline combat in 'direct violation of terms of service.'

Reuters article is false.



They made improper use of the Starlink civilian system for military purposes. Direct violation of terms of service. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2026

Almost everything you’re saying is false and simply copying fake news from other accounts.



There is a US government arm of SpaceX called Starshield, which has a different set of satellites than Starlink, which is for civilian use.



The company that makes the suicide drones… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2026

In a separate post, Musk cleared up the situation, explaining that 'there is a US government arm of SpaceX called Starshield, which has a different set of satellites than Starlink, which is for civilian use.' He went on to say that 'the company that makes the suicide drones incorrectly used the civilian system, instead of the Starshield.'

The Pentagon Denies a Defence Rift

The tech tycoon also highlighted what he described as a 'correction' from Pentagon representative Sean Parnell, who had posted that the 'Fake News media has the story wrong, again.'

The Fake News media has the story wrong, again. @SpaceX remains a strong and valued partner to the Department of War.



The claims in this article are simply not based in reality and do not reflect the close, effective collaboration between our teams. https://t.co/872Maa5FX2 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) May 26, 2026

In an earlier post, Parnell had stated that 'SpaceX remains a strong and valued partner to the Department of War,' before adding that 'the claims in this article are simply not based in reality and do not reflect the close, effective collaboration between our teams.'

High Stakes for a Two-Trillion-Dollar Floatation

The row highlights the immense leverage SpaceX now holds over the military. The timing could not be worse for the firm, which is preparing to go public later this year at a $2 trillion (£1.5 trillion) valuation. Highly profitable state contracts and its public Starlink service still make up the vast majority of its income. Forcing the Pentagon to accept heavily inflated prices for its Starshield network could easily spook potential investors.

🇺🇸 The U.S. Navy reports that USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32) has carried out the first-ever launch of a LUCAS one-way attack drone from an American warship in the Persian Gulf.



LUCAS is a U.S. drone similar to Iran’s Shahed-136



Via @officialrnintel pic.twitter.com/TsnLaFqdCr — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 18, 2025

When American forces first deployed LUCAS drones during the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro earlier this year, military chiefs were quick to hail the aircraft as 'indispensable' to the joint US-Israel campaign against Iran.

Commercial Power Versus Military Control

The high-stakes standoff leaves both parties in a delicate position. While the Pentagon relies heavily on commercial space infrastructure to power its front-line operations, Musk's sudden price hikes and strict terms serve as a stark reminder of who ultimately controls the switch. For Wall Street investors watching the upcoming floatation, the real question is no longer just how much SpaceX is worth, but whether a single commercial entity has quietly become too powerful for the military to manage.