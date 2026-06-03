Real estate guru Grant Cardone is known for his bold approaches in business. He is a believer in five primary ways to get rich: inheritance, marriage, entrepreneurship, investment, and luck.

With an empire comprising a $4.7 billion real estate portfolio and multiple companies generating hundreds of millions in revenue, Cardone's journey has become emblematic of relentless drive and business acumen. However, investors should note that his advice on wealth creation extends beyond financial strategies—he emphasises self-worth and confidence as foundational to any wealth-building journey.

In a recent interview with CasperOnChain, Cardone made a unique claim. He said that there are 9,000 billionaires worldwide that Forbes has no idea about.

'That's why they're like, "If you're not in Forbes, then you're not a billionaire." There's 3,200 billionaires on the planet listed by Forbes. There's probably 9,000 billionaires on Earth that own privately held companies,' Cardone said.

The investor highlighted that his healthcare company is worth between $2 billion and $3 billion, adding that he also has a consulting company in Arizona, expected to generate $140 million this year at 12x. 'That's about $1.8 billion,' Cardone stated.

In a separate interview with the Iced Coffee Hour podcast, Cardone said he is a billionaire and that if he goes public tomorrow, he'd be on the Forbes list.

Cardone Sees Saylor's BTC Sale as Insignificant

Bitcoin is going through a rollercoaster ride, with prices crashing below $66,000 per token on Wednesday. Analysts are worried that prices could decline further steeply if BTC breaks the $60,000 support level.

The price action could be attributed to Michael Saylor's Strategy selling 32 BTCs for the first time since September 2022, Mark Cuban offloading his BTC holdings, and even author Robert Kiyosaki warning against investing in cryptocurrencies and precious metals on hype.

Read more 'Bitcoin Should Have Gone Up Every Time the Dollar Fell': Mark Cuban Sells 80% of BTC, Regrets Choosing Over Gold 'Bitcoin Should Have Gone Up Every Time the Dollar Fell': Mark Cuban Sells 80% of BTC, Regrets Choosing Over Gold

A week of bearish news further intensified amid stalled Middle East negotiations and record spot Bitcoin ETF outflows over the past week.

However, Cardone believes that Saylor has only sold a very small fraction of his total BTC holdings, which nonetheless triggered a strong reaction in the crypto community.

'Saylor sells 32 of the 843,000+ BTC equaling .000037% of his holdings. Bitcoiners lose their minds,' he wrote in a Monday post on X.

In a subsequent post, he wondered if 'Bitcoiners' have confidence issues or if it is all just about the price of the token.

Cardone, who is himself a crypto bull, had said last month that his company will buy another 1,000 Bitcoin after receiving institutional capital. 'CardoneCapital Awarded $600M portfolio by a major institution,' he had stated on X, 'We will be adding 1000 BTC to purchase.'

Cardone Recommends Replacing Social Security With Real Estate

Last week, Cardone had also warned Americans to not completely rely on government benefits like Social Security, which faces insolvency risks within six years. He believes one should work to replace their Social Security income with cash flow from real estate for steady income and to hedge against inflation.

'You need something that's not going to go away. You can't fail and it's going to cash flow — and the cash flow is going to increase over the next 10, 15, 20 and 30 years,' Cardone had said earlier about real estate.

Cardone also urged those securing retirement with real estate to focus on how much 'units you have' rather than property value, because the 'most important number in real estate is the number of people who pay you some cash flow.'

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.