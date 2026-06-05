Wall Street is buzzing after a major investment bank made a staggering prediction regarding the financial future of Elon Musk's premier aerospace venture. As the company prepares for a historic public listing, new projections suggest its primary financial engine by the turn of the decade won't be rockets or satellite internet, but a massive surge in artificial intelligence.

This bold forecast aims to justify an unprecedented valuation, setting the stage for an intense showdown over whether the tech giant can actually deliver on such sky-high expectations.

According to projections from lead financial adviser Goldman Sachs, a staggering hundredfold growth in artificial intelligence earnings over the next few years is the critical foundation underpinning the astronomical $1.78 trillion (£1.33 trillion) market debut targeted by SpaceX.

Goldman Sachs Bets Big on Musk's IPO

A Financial Times report suggests Goldman Sachs is pitching a staggering near-hundredfold explosion in SpaceX's artificial intelligence revenues, telling a prospective backer that the unit's income will rocket to $322 billion (£239.76 billion) by 2030 from a mere $3.2 billion in 2025 (£2.38 billion).

This aggressive AI trajectory forms the absolute bedrock of Elon Musk's historic market debut, aggressively driving the aerospace giant's total projected haul to $474 billion (£352.94 billion) by the end of the decade, up from just $18.7 billion (£13.92 billion) last year.

UNREAL: 🇺🇸 Goldman Sachs sees SpaceX's AI revenue soaring from $3.2B in 2025 to $322B by 2030.



That's a nearly 100x increase and a major driver behind its projected $1.78T IPO valuation.



By 2030, Goldman expects SpaceX to generate $474B in total revenue.



AI would contribute… pic.twitter.com/HRp48DkHDl — CryptoGoos (@cryptogoos) June 4, 2026

These ambitious forecasts highlight the intense gambles driving the technology sector's artificial intelligence frenzy, a massive wave of spending that keeps pushing American equity markets to unprecedented heights.

This is insane! They need to find a home for $86B worth of SpaceX $SPCX stock on day one



They're planning to sell 30% to retail, normally 5% is risky



The sheer size of this retail allocation is 150x times larger than any previous IPO in history 🤪@TheCompoundNews @NoelKapela https://t.co/g0TxqmvazL pic.twitter.com/AxuKGQon3N — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) May 31, 2026

Wall Street insiders delivered these numbers directly to a prospective backer just as the aerospace pioneer launches its official investment tour, a high-stakes campaign where underwriters intend to persuade global asset managers to back a public listing aimed at pulling in up to $86 billion (£64.04 billion).

A Staggering $26 Trillion Market Assumption

Musk's aerospace and artificial intelligence empire is betting its entire public valuation on the idea that xAI—which actually lost $6.4 billion (£4.77 billion) last year—operates in a theoretical market worth a staggering $26.5 trillion (£19.73 trillion).

Read more SpaceX Share Price Set at $135? Historic $75 Billion IPO Plans Revealed — Musk's Fortune Could Hit $1 Trillion SpaceX Share Price Set at $135? Historic $75 Billion IPO Plans Revealed — Musk's Fortune Could Hit $1 Trillion

According to the official listing documents, this colossal arena completely overshadows the modest $2 trillion (£1.49 trillion) market size calculated for the company's flagship Starlink satellite network and rocket launch operations combined.

Goldman Sachs is bracing for an immediate 388 per cent explosion in SpaceX's artificial intelligence earnings, pencil-lining a massive leap to $15.6 billion (£11.62 billion) in 2026 before pressing ahead to $34.5 billion (£25.69 billion) by 2027. An insider close to the deal has verified these steep short-term figures, validating the sheer speed of the growth model Wall Street is pitching to investors.

Starlink and Rockets Eclipsed by AI

Moreover, Goldman Sachs expects the Starlink satellite network to bring in $144 billion (£107.22 billion) by the end of the decade, a figure that surprisingly accounts for less than half of what the artificial intelligence branch is tipped to pull in. Meanwhile, the core rocket launch division is mapped out to double its financial output, climbing to $8.3 billion (£6.18 billion) by 2030 from the $4.1 billion (£3.05 billion) recorded last year.

The investment firm also projects a monumental shift in core profitability, forecasting that SpaceX's total underlying financial earnings will balloon to $352 billion by the end of the decade from a starting baseline of $6.6 billion (£4.91 billion) last year.

The aerospace giant burned through a negative free cash flow of $13.8 billion (£10.28 billion) last year. However, Goldman Sachs projects a massive financial turnaround, predicting the company will swing to a positive free cash flow of $72 billion (£53.61 billion) by 2031.

The Race to Overtake Google and OpenAI

To validate these aggressive growth forecasts, the Grok ecosystem built by SpaceX must not only close the current gap but completely overtake elite research hubs like Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI in high-stakes arenas like software development, digital defence, autonomous agents, and conversational interfaces.

Yet the branch previously known as xAI has struggled under a cloud of relentless internal friction, highlighted by Musk ousting all ten of his founding partners in under twenty-four months. This turbulent history has translated into underwhelming commercial performance, leaving the unit with just a tiny fraction of the consumer and corporate sign-ups required to actually pull in meaningful returns.

With Grok struggling to win over the market, Musk has even resorted to leasing the massive 300-megawatt Colossus 1 facility in Memphis, Tennessee, to direct competitor Anthropic to avoid letting the enormous data hub sit idle.

Wall Street Banks Fight for Millions in Fees

Goldman Sachs beat out rivals Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, and UBS to secure the top spot guiding the SpaceX stock market debut, an arrangement set to trigger tens of millions of dollars in payouts across the Wall Street institutions.