Elon Musk is poised to become the world's first trillionaire after SpaceX filed for a record-breaking stock market listing in the United States, with the rocket and satellite group targeting a valuation of up to $1.75 trillion (£1.3 trillion) on the Nasdaq as early as 12 June, according to documents and reports.

Elon Musk has spent the past two decades turning SpaceX from a scrappy challenger into a dominant force in commercial space launches and satellite internet. The privately held company now sits alongside Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) in a web of ventures that has already made Musk one of the richest people on the planet.

Blast off! Elon Musk to become world's first trillionaire with SpaceX set for the biggest stock market listing ever https://t.co/Wjor784XVd — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 22, 2026

The long‑mooted flotation of SpaceX has been trailed for years, what is new, and startling even in an era of tech superlatives, is the sheer scale of the valuation now being put on his space empire and the suggestion this alone could push his personal wealth beyond the $1 trillion mark.

Read more Elon Musk Won't Get Paid His New SpaceX Bonus Until 1 Million People Move to Mars Elon Musk Won't Get Paid His New SpaceX Bonus Until 1 Million People Move to Mars

SpaceX IPO Could Cement Elon Musk's Trillionaire Status

According to its prospectus, SpaceX has opted to list on the Nasdaq, offering public investors a slice of what has until now been one of the world's most closely watched private companies. Insiders cited in the filing and in market briefings claim that Elon Musk is aiming to raise about $75 billion (£55.8 billion) from the initial public offering, based on a headline valuation of around $1.75 trillion.

Even at a lower valuation, the sums remain eye‑watering. The paperwork shows Musk will retain 85.1 per cent of SpaceX's voting power, preserving tight control over strategy and governance. Analysts have calculated that if the company listed closer to $1.25 trillion (£930 billion), his majority stake would still be worth more than $600 billion (£446 billion). Fold in his existing holdings in Tesla and other assets, and it is this arithmetic that fuels the claim he is 'set' to become the first individual in history whose net worth exceeds $1 trillion.

Elon Musk is on the verge of becoming the world's first trillionaire after drawing up plans for a record-shattering stock market launchhttps://t.co/Mtv9RUBbfG pic.twitter.com/q0LZyjhyN0 — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 21, 2026

Nothing about future valuations is guaranteed, and market conditions can shift quickly. For now, though, SpaceX's prospective price tag would put it in the same league as the biggest US tech giants, despite operating in a sector still largely experimental and capital‑hungry.

SpaceX, Elon Musk And A $28.5 Trillion Vision

If there is any doubt about the scale of SpaceX's ambition, its own language dispels it. The filing declares, 'We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market (TAM) in human history. We estimate that our quantifiable TAM is $28.5 trillion.'

That number reflects not just launch services or satellite internet, but a sweeping plan to dominate what Musk views as the entire future off‑world economy. The company sets out a mission to 'build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars.'

Elon Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire if SpaceX achieves the massive valuation expected from its upcoming IPO.



But much of his fortune still depends on unproven future technologies and heavily leveraged companies. pic.twitter.com/GEGCYXHqLN — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 21, 2026

The rhetoric is unabashedly existential. 'We do not want humans to have the same fate as dinosaurs,' the document continues. 'We want to give them a reason to look ahead with excitement, with the prospect that we are entering an age of abundance with an endlessly prosperous and exciting future.'

Those words are not simply marketing fluff. They underpin specific proposals that read like science fiction but are being presented to investors as long‑term commercial opportunities. Space tourism, regular transport to the Moon and Mars, and even mining asteroids all appear in SpaceX's roadmap.

The company has also disclosed that it is buying xAI, the artificial intelligence venture behind X's Grok chatbot, in a move designed to concentrate AI, rockets and satellites inside a single Musk‑controlled ecosystem. That integration, the filing notes, has already altered SpaceX's financial profile.

'Reaching For The Stars' — And The Risks

City and Wall Street analysts have reacted with a mix of awe and caution. Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, described the flotation as a moment that could reshape public markets.

'Elon Musk is again reaching for the stars, with his ambitions firmly extra‑terrestrial,' she said. 'Plans for the SpaceX IPO are set to catapult one of the world's most closely watched private companies onto public markets, potentially handing investors a rare opportunity to buy into Musk's sprawling vision for satellites, artificial intelligence and autonomous robotics.'

She added that 'the flotation could become the biggest IPO Wall Street has ever seen and, if current valuations hold, may propel Musk into trillionaire territory.'

Streeter, though, was quick to temper the euphoria. 'Investors interested in the IPO still need to tread carefully, with the risk that gravity could pull valuations back down to earth,' she warned. SpaceX's financial statements, she argued, 'underline both the scale of the opportunity and the risks attached.'

SpaceX files for IPO that could make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire



The company is reportedly seeking a valuation of up to $1.75 trillion in what could become the largest stock market debut in history.



The listing could push Musk’s fortune beyond the $1 trillion mark… pic.twitter.com/wsHAZwh6uR — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) May 21, 2026

Revenues are rising fast, driven by launches and the Starlink satellite network, but losses remain 'substantial' after the integration of xAI into core operations, as SpaceX pours cash into expansion, infrastructure and research. For now, the group appears to be asking public markets to fund a bet not just on Elon Musk but on a whole extraterrestrial economy that barely exists.

Streeter's verdict was blunt, while the potential rewards may be 'significant,' she believes such investments are suited only to experienced investors with already diversified portfolios and the stomach for sharp swings in value.

For ordinary savers watching from the sidelines, the question is whether Elon Musk is about to become the world's first trillionaire, or whether this is another instance of financial markets pricing in a future that may take far longer to arrive. Nothing is confirmed until the IPO is completed and trading settles.