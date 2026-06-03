Elon Musk has said that his daughter Vivian's gender transition was the moment that pushed him into politics and shaped his increasingly right-wing views in a comment he posted on X. Musk responded to a post referencing Vivian Wilson, his 22-year-old daughter, suggesting that her transition had unintentionally influenced his political direction.

The post said 'We should never forget that if not for Vivian, Elon Musk never would have gotten involved, never would have purchased Twitter, Kamala Harris would be President and the Left-wing would have total instrumental control over the construction of Skynet.' In his brief reply, Musk wrote 'True,' appearing to confirm the sentiment expressed in the original post.

We should never forget that if not for Vivian, Elon Musk never would have gotten involved, never would have purchased Twitter, Kamala Harris would be President and the Left-wing would have total instrumental control over the construction of Skynet. https://t.co/wUXtoIv0FI — Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) May 31, 2026

Musk Blames Daughter in Becoming Conservative

Musk's political evolution has been closely watched in recent years as he has moved towards more conservative positions in the United States. He has publicly supported Donald Trump's 2024 re-election campaign and has frequently criticised aspects of transgender rights policy, placing him in direct contrast with his daughter's public stance and identity.

Wilson, meanwhile, has described her upbringing as emotionally difficult and isolating, saying in earlier interviews that she no longer engages with her father's public life. She has also said she found out about parts of Musk's growing family through social media.

Vivian Continues to Distance From SpaceX CEO

The exchange has also put a spotlight on Wilson, who has spoken publicly about building financial independence and distancing herself from her father's wealth and influence. In past interviews, she has described her life as shaped by privilege but also by emotional distance within her family.

Vivian Jenna Wilson is Musk's eldest child, born as Xavier Musk from his first marriage to author Justine Musk. She publicly came out as transgender in 2020 and later changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, with the legal name and gender change completed in 2022 as part of formally cutting ties with her father.

Reports and her own statements suggest that her relationship with Musk began breaking down around 2020, and by 2022 she had made it clear she no longer wished to be associated with him or maintain contact.

Musk, who has 14 children, has occasionally faced backlash over his relationships with the mothers of his children and the way he communicates about his family life in public forums.

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Musk's Children and Vivian's Spotlight

Musk had six children with Canadian author Justine Wilson, including Vivian, who was born in 2004. He later had three children with musician Grimes, including X Æ A-Xii. He also has children with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, with reports of another child with former conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair.

Vivian Wilson is the most publicly discussed of Musk's children because of her strained relationship with him and after formally removing 'Musk' from her identity and taking her mother's surname instead. Since then, Wilson has lived largely outside Musk's public world, building a modelling and media profile of her own while openly criticising him in interviews. Their relationship has remained distant since around 2020, with no public indication of reconciliation.

Musk himself has occasionally referenced the situation online, calling her a victim of 'woke virus,' but Wilson has repeatedly said she prefers to keep her life separate from his influence and public image.