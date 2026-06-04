Elon Musk has publicly endorsed a claim that his estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, played an indirect role in reshaping American politics, agreeing with a social media post suggesting that without their family rift, Kamala Harris would now be president and Donald Trump would never have returned to the White House.

The remark appeared on X on 31 May and quickly reignited scrutiny of Musk's long-running dispute with his daughter and the political path he has taken in recent years.

Musk's political involvement intensified during the run-up to the 2024 US presidential election, a period that saw him become one of the most influential voices in conservative politics. His acquisition of Twitter, later rebranded as X, transformed him from a technology entrepreneur into a central figure in debates over free speech, government regulation and political influence online.

A post on X argued that Musk's estrangement from Vivian set off a chain of events that ultimately altered the course of US politics. According to the post, Musk would never have entered the political arena, purchased Twitter or challenged what the writer described as left-wing influence if not for his experience with his daughter.

Musk's response consisted of a single word.

'True.'

That brief endorsement has generated fresh attention not only because of its political implications but also because it appears to connect one of the world's most powerful businessmen's political awakening to a deeply personal family conflict.

Elon Musk Links Family Rift To Political Transformation

The relationship between Musk and Vivian Wilson has been strained for years. Vivian, now 22, is one of the children Musk shares with author Justine Wilson. In 2022, she legally changed her surname, dropping Musk and adopting her mother's family name.

Their estrangement became widely publicised after Musk spoke about her gender transition during a July 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson.

'I lost my son, essentially,' Musk said at the time. He went on to describe his daughter's transition in highly controversial terms, claiming she had been 'killed by the woke mind virus.'

The comments drew widespread criticism and highlighted the gulf between father and daughter. Musk has repeatedly argued that progressive cultural movements have influenced major institutions and public discourse, while critics have accused him of politicising a private family matter.

His latest endorsement of the X post appears to reinforce a narrative he has increasingly embraced in public, namely that personal experiences involving his daughter fundamentally changed his worldview and pushed him towards a more active political role.

Whether that interpretation accurately reflects the complex reasons behind Musk's political evolution remains open to debate. His business interests, concerns about regulation and views on free speech have also featured prominently in his public statements over the past several years.

Vivian Wilson Has Moved On From The Musk Dispute

While Musk continues to reference their fractured relationship, Vivian has largely projected a different outlook.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she suggested she is no longer consumed by the public attention surrounding the estrangement.

'There's not much I can do about it, so who cares?' she said. 'It's part of my story, but it's not the future of my story.'

The remark stood in notable contrast to the increasingly public nature of Musk's comments. While the billionaire frequently discusses cultural and political issues through the lens of his personal experiences, Vivian's comments indicated a desire to move beyond a dispute that has become a recurring subject of media attention.

The latest exchange also underscores how personal relationships can become intertwined with national politics when they involve figures of Musk's influence. His acquisition of Twitter, his political activism, and his support for Donald Trump have all had consequences far beyond Silicon Valley.

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Yet Musk's claim remains a personal interpretation rather than a verifiable political fact. While he has endorsed the idea that his daughter's transition ultimately set him on a path that contributed to Trump's return to power, there is no definitive evidence proving that any single personal event determined the outcome of a presidential election.

What can be confirmed is that Musk continues to view the breakdown of his relationship with Vivian as a defining moment in his life. Years after the family split became public, it remains intertwined with the political identity he has built and the ongoing debates that follow him.