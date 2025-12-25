The festive season took a dark and surreal turn at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after a holiday video from the US government shocked social media users. Many viewers described the message as "unhinged".

The video shows President Trump sitting beside a fireplace with milk and cookies while reading names from a so-called "naughty list" of alleged undocumented immigrants. The footage carries the title Lo-fi Criminal Illegal Alien Naughty List and pairs calm background music with disturbing content.

The video, which appeared online on 23 December, has already amassed over 825,000 views across official White House social media channels. It was accompanied by a blunt caption that left little room for misinterpretation: 'BREAKING: Santa's Naughty List - the WORST of the worst, Lo-fi edition. No coal. Just deportation.'.

Social Media Backlash Over The Lo-Fi Criminal Illegal Alien Naughty List

Public reaction to the seasonal stunt has been swift and largely scathing, with critics questioning the dignity of the office. One social media user lamented the state of national discourse, stating, 'You guys have singlehandedly destroyed a country's reputation 249 years in the making. Great work.'.

Another observer simply described the release as 'another unhinged post by the White House', reflecting a growing fatigue with the administration's unconventional digital strategy. While the video aimed to highlight criminal elements, the aesthetic choice of a 'lo-fi' holiday livestream has struck many as bizarrely flippant given the gravity of the subject matter.

Even within the President's own support base, the theatrical nature of the post did not receive universal acclaim. One critic expressed frustration that the administration was focusing on social media content rather than policy, writing, 'Anything but actually delivering. We got Trump's Lo-fi Christmas livestream before we got a travel ban on India.'.

How The Lo-Fi Criminal Illegal Alien Naughty List Fits Into A New Digital Strategy

This latest controversy is part of a broader, more aggressive social media presence that has defined the administration since Trump's return to the Oval Office. Beyond the 'naughty list' video, the White House has also shared a digital poster mimicking the 1993 animated masterpiece The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The graphic, which echoes the iconic Tim Burton design, urges individuals to 'self-deport voluntarily using the CBP Home app before 31 Dec 2025'. It offers an incentive of up to £2,500 ($3,000) for those who leave, suggesting this provides an 'opportunity to return the LEGAL way.'.

The administration's penchant for provocative content reached a peak recently with an AI-crafted clip depicting the commander-in-chief in a crown, piloting a fighter jet. In that specific video, the animated figure was shown dropping excrement on 'No Kings' demonstrators below, further fuelling accusations that the official channels have abandoned traditional decorum.

As the 31 December deadline approaches for the voluntary deportation scheme, the White House shows no signs of tempering its approach. Whether these 'lo-fi' tactics will actually influence immigration figures or simply further polarise the electorate remains a subject of intense debate among political analysts.