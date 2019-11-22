Elsa Patacky revealed how Liam Hemsworth is doing, following his breakup with Miley Cyrus, during a red carpet appearance in Madrid.

The actress told reporters during the launch of "KissMas Time" by Women's Secret lingerie that Hemsworth is "a little bit down." She said that he is discouraged after the split and he is leaning on his family for support.

"My brother-in-law, well... After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down," Pataky said according to Hola!

The 42-year old shared that Hemsworth turned to his brother, Chris, for support after his split from Cyrus. It was reported that the actor stayed at the couple's house in Australia to clear his mind.

"You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed," she continued.

Pataky also revealed that the "Hunger Games" star is "coping well" and called Hemsworth a "strong boy" who "deserves the best." She said that her brother-in-law "deserves much better."

Hemsworth and Cyrus split in August after barely a year into their marriage. Several reports claimed that the actor learned about the breakup along with everyone else, when the singer announced it on social media. A representative for Cyrus said that the split was "what's best" for both of them.

The actor later confirmed the breakup on his Instagram post. In it, he wished his ex-wife "health and happiness going forward."

Cyrus has since been seen enjoying the single life. Barely a week after the split, the "Wrecking Ball" singer had a short-lived affair with "The Hills" star Kaitlyn Carter. She is now dating 22-year-old Australian singer Cody Simpson, and they are still going strong despite rumours that they have broken up.

As for Hemsworth, he seems to have moved on from the split with Cyrus as well. After laying low, he was spotted getting cozy with 22-year-old Australian actress Maddison Brown. They were seen kissing while out and about in New York City early in October. A source claimed that their relationship is still in the early stages and that Hemsworth is taking it slow.