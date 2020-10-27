Supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski is expecting her first baby with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She made the big announcement with a new short film presenting her personal portrait of pregnancy.

The 29-year-old shot a self-narrated video for Vogue magazine. The video that includes intimate shots of Emily Ratajkowski was shot at her home and directed by television writer Lena Dunham. While some of the shots show Ratajkowski dressed casually showing off her baby bump, in another, she bares it all and poses naked to flaunt her pregnant body.

Sharing the video with her 26 million followers, the "Gone Girl" actress wrote: "I'll cherish this video as long as I live."

In her post, she goes on to thank Dunham for directing the video that was written by her.

Read more Bindi Irwin pregnancy update: Baby is 'same size as a mountain pygmy-possum'

In addition, the model posed for the cover of the magazine. In an accompanying essay, she revealed why she and her husband don't want to reveal the gender of their baby.

"We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," said the Sports Illustrated model.

"Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who – rather than what – is growing inside my belly," she added.

In her essay, she wonders how the baby will change their lives and what kind of person the child will be.

Ratajkowski married her Bear-McClard in a surprise New York City courthouse wedding after dating him for several weeks. She made her wedding announcement through social media in Feb. 2018.

The model was spotted for the first time since her pregnancy announcement in New York City's Tribeca on Monday, according to Daily Mail. She cut a sexy figure with her baby bump covered in a black backless dress which flashed a hint of her side-boob and belly. The actress paired her attire with gold bracelets and a pair of hoops. The pictures obtained by the aforementioned publication shows her gently caressing her baby bump as she carried out errands. On numerous occasions, she was also seen wearing a black face mask.