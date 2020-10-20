Princess Eugenie's maternity style consists of a lot of floral pieces with flowy silhouettes that were already a part of her wardrobe. In the latest, the British royal re-wore her Claudie Pierlot 'Romilly' dress which she owns in two different patterns.

In a new appearance for her charity Anti Slavery Collective, Princess Eugenie joined co-founder Julia de Boinville to visit a Salvation Army safe house last week. During the visit, she wore her pretty blue floral dress and paired it with her trusty knee-high leather boots and a green Maje coat.

She also wore a customised face mask with the charity's name on it. The floral dress has seemingly become one of Eugenie's favourites during her first pregnancy. The 30-year-old has been spotted wearing the dress on several occasions during the past few weeks.

Pictures from the visit which came ahead of Anti Slavery Day was shared on the charity's Instagram account, with the caption reading: "In honour of #AntiSlaveryDay, earlier this week our co-founders HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville visited a @salvationarmyuk safe house for a socially distanced visit with modern slavery survivors and staff members."

"They were incredibly moved by the courageous stories of the survivors who had endured sometimes decades of abuse at the hands of traffickers and slave labourers. These incredible individuals have the courage to remain inspired by the prospect of a brighter future, despite their difficult journey in the face of extreme adversity," the caption further read.

Eugenie and Julia founded the charity in 2017 after they became aware of modern slavery during a trip to Kolkata, India. The collective's mission is to "bring change-makers together to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic."

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced her first pregnancy through an Instagram post last month. Sharing a picture of herself with husband Jack Brooksbank and a picture of them holding a pair of baby bear slippers, the royal revealed that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

The royal tot will be the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and will be 11th in the line of succession to the British throne.