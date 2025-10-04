The tragic reality of hate crime has hit home for BBC presenter Emma Barnett, who has spoken of her overwhelming grief and 'sheer rage' after learning of a deadly terror attack outside the very Greater Manchester synagogue she worshipped at as a child.

The news of the incident, which has claimed the lives of two members of the Jewish community, has led the normally composed host of BBC Radio 4's Today programme to 'cry for the community' she still holds dear.

Barnett, who is Manchester-born and 40 years old, detailed the horrifying moment the news broke.

In a piece for The Times, she recounted: 'I saw the news alert flash up on my phone as I was leaving the BBC after presenting the Today programme.' The immediacy of the tragedy caused a visceral reaction: 'My stomach dropped and churned. A killing at a synagogue?'

The shock intensified when she realised the attack happened at the temple in Crumpsall she considered her 'shul from my youth.'

She later mused on the chilling coincidence, noting that the incident happened at a place she 'should have been today and was at only a few days earlier celebrating Rosh Hashanah and taking our son and daughter to cheder, their Sunday school.'

'It's All He's Ever Seen': The Dark Reality Of Community Security

The devastating event has also underscored the constant threat facing the Jewish community in Britain. Barnett spoke of the normalisation of armed security, even for her young children.

She noted the harrowing acceptance of danger, stating: 'My seven-year-old boy doesn't even ask about the airport-style security when we go in – it's all he's ever seen.'

She then contrasted her current visits to the synagogue with her childhood memories of the same building, reminiscing that she has not been to the temple in Crumpsall since she was 16 but still remembers 'proudly holding my mum's hand going to sit in the women's gallery.'

The BBC presenter's anguish deepened as she realised the direct impact on her friends' families. She explained that her friends' parents in Manchester were locked in a synagogue, saying: 'No one in my little corner of Manchester who is already inside a shul is being allowed to leave.'

Police Confirm Fatalities And Bomb Disposal Unit Response

The severity of the attack was confirmed by Greater Manchester Police (GMP). Greater Manchester Police said two members of the Jewish community died and four other people remain in hospital in a serious condition following the attack.

Authorities also confirmed that a bomb disposal unit was sent to the synagogue, highlighting the terrifying nature of the crime.

Barnett described finding a private space to process the overwhelming information: 'My tears fall softly on the street outside my home, helping me to pierce the news wall I've built and absorb the dawning reality.'

Her grief was layered with anger and fear for the future: 'I cry for the community. I cry for the people who have been killed and their families. I cry out of fear and for what such hate can do. But I also cry out of sheer rage, indignation and horror.'

Barnett's personal response serves as a poignant reflection of a community grappling with the horror and fear brought by an act of terror.