Emma Roberts gave fans their first glimpse at her baby in a social media post on Tuesday, where she looked back at the year 2020.

The "Scream Queens" star has something to be grateful for amid the challenges and sorrows brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. She has become a mother and is able to spend precious time with her son.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right [sun emoji] Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund," Roberts captioned an Instagram photo of her dressed in an orange coloured ensemble, sitting on a bench cradling her baby.

The 29-year-old "Holidate" star gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on Dec. 27. They confirmed they were expecting in separate social media announcements posted in August 2020, wherein they shared photos of the actress' baby bump. She has since then chronicled her pregnancy by sharing photos of her growing belly.

Roberts and the 36-year-old Hedlund were first linked in March 2019 when they were photographed together. They started dating shortly after she ended her engagement to Evan Peters.

The "American Horror Story" star opened up about her pregnancy in her cover interview for the December/January issue of Cosmopolitan. She revealed that at 16 years old she already planned to settle down and have kids by the time she turned 24. But her career got in the way as she acknowledged that "with acting—the travel, the hours—it's not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way."

Likewise, Roberts admitted that having endometriosis concerned her because she may not be able to have kids. She eventually froze her eggs as recommended by her doctor. But the moment she let go of her worries, she and Hedlund found out she was pregnant.

"It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant. But even then, I didn't want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you're pregnant," she said.

Roberts revealed that she kept news of her pregnancy within her family circle and told Hedlund, of course. She did not make any grand plans in case something went wrong.