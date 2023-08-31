The second night of action in the Carabao Cup second round saw Chelsea fight back from a goal down at home to AFC Wimbledon to come out 2-1 winners. The winning goal was scored by Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with it being his very first goal for the club since his £106.8 million transfer from Benfica in January this year.

Fernandez's impact was immediate in the game as his goal came just seven minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Fernandez's 72nd-minute winner came after James Tilley slotted away a penalty in the 19th minute to give AFC Wimbledon a shock lead. The League Two side were not in front for long though as Chelsea responded also from the penalty spot, with Noni Madueke converting just before the interval.

AFC Wimbledon were able to give a good account of themselves and will feel proud of the effort the team put in despite the unfortunate loss. For Chelsea, boss Mauricio Pochettino will be relieved that his side did not fall victim to a major cup upset and now he can look ahead to his side's upcoming Premier League match against Nottingham Forest this Saturday.

Chelsea's victory means the club will face off against Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the next round, a tricky tie as Brighton have won two out of their opening three Premier League games this season. The game will also see Moises Caicedo, the most expensive signing in Premier League history at £115 million, represent Chelsea against his former club Brighton, who he departed from this summer.

Another Premier League club that managed to avoid a cup upset was Everton, who fell behind 1-0 away from home to League Two side, Doncaster Rovers. Fortunately for Toffees boss Sean Dyche, his two new summer signings, Beto and Arnaut Danjuma, both scored their first goals for the club in the latter stages of the game to give Everton a 2-1 victory.

Everton's reward for overcoming Doncaster means the club will have an away trip to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The all-Premier League tie between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at the City Ground was decided by a 90th-minute winner from new Burnley singing, Zeki Amdouni. The Swiss striker came on as a second-half substitute to score his very first goal for the Clarets and send Vincent Kompany's men into the next round.

Burnley will travel to League Two side Salford City in the next round, with Kompany's men hoping to avoid being the next higher league team that Salford knock out the Carabao Cup. Salford defeated Championship side, Leeds United, on penalties to advance to the third round of the cup.

One Premier League side that did exit the competition in a cup upset in this round was Sheffield United. The Blades were defeated 3-2 on penalties by League One's Lincoln City at home after the game was goalless in normal time.

Lincoln will now face off against Premier League side West Ham United at home in the next stage of the cup.

The other cup tie last night saw Championship side, Blackburn Rovers, dismantle League Two side, Harrogate Town, 8-0 away from home. Seven different players got on the scoresheet for Blackburn, including John Buckley, who scored two, with one coming from the penalty spot.

Blackburn will be at home in the next round, where the club will face off against fellow Championship side, Cardiff City, who were finalists in the competition back in 2012.

There are a few all-Premier League matchups set to take place in the next round, with the pick of the bunch being Newcastle United against eight-time winners of the competition, Manchester City. Also, Arsenal will visit fellow London side, Brentford, whilst Manchester United will host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Liverpool will host Championship side Leicester City, with the Foxes likely going to be determined to show they can still compete against Premier League teams after being relegated from the top flight last season.

Fulham's reward for beating London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night is a home tie against Championship side, Norwich City. Bournemouth will also host a Championship side in the next round, with Stoke City set to visit the south coast.

Other Premier League teams still in the competition include Wolves and Luton Town, who will both face away trips to lower league sides Ipswich Town and Exeter City respectively.