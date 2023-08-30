The first night of action in the Carabao Cup second round saw a few Premier League teams in action including London rivals Fulham against Tottenham Hotspur. The game at Craven Cottage went all the way to penalties after the sides could not be separated in normal time.

New Tottenham signing Micky van de Ven put the ball through his own net to give Fulham a one-nil lead in the first half before Richarlison equalised for the North London side and levelled the score early in the second half.

The game finished 1-1 and every player except Spurs' defender Davinson Sanchez went on to convert their penalty successfully in the shoot-out, resulting in a 5-3 win for Fulham over its London rivals. This is a small setback for Spurs as the Carabao Cup presented one of the club's better opportunities to break its 15-year silverware duck.

Also, this cup defeat may cause a slight stall in momentum for the North London side as a positive start has been made under new boss Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League. The Australian has led Spurs to seven points from its first three games and that included a brilliant 2-0 win over Manchester United.

This encouraging start for Postecoglou is despite Tottenham losing its star striker, Harry Kane, to Bayern Munich recently. New signing James Maddison has been one to impress so far with two assists and one goal in his first three Premier League games for Spurs.

Other Premier League teams in Carabao Cup action last night included Crystal Palace, who recovered from two goals down at the break to beat Plymouth Argyle 4-2 away from home. Odsonne Edouard started the comeback before Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a stunning hat-trick to avoid Crystal Palace being victim of a cup upset.

Brentford managed to advance to the third round after surviving a late scare away at Newport County, as the League Two side levelled the score at 1-1 in normal time with a late equaliser from Kiban Rai. The Premier League club eventually won comfortably on penalties, scoring three whilst Newport converted none.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Blackpool in a brutal 5-0 home thrashing thanks to goals from Sasa Kalajdzic, Fabio Silva, Nathan Fraser and a brace from Matt Doherty, who was making his second debut for the West Midlands club.

AFC Bournemouth managed to advance to the next round after a last-gasp 3-2 victory away to Swansea City, with substitute Ryan Christie bagging a stoppage-time winner. This was despite going down in just the ninth minute to a penalty from Swansea captain Matt Grimes.

Newly promoted Premier League side Luton Town also advanced in the Carabao Cup after defeating Gillingham 3-2 at home. This marks Luton's first win of the season after defeats in its opening two league games to Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea.

Luton had been unable to play its first scheduled home match in the Premier League against Burnley as its stadium, Kenilworth Road, was not ready to meet Premier League standards, so upgrades were being worked on. However, that wait is set to be over this coming Friday night when Luton hosts West Ham United in the Premier League.

One of the biggest stories of the night involved League Two side, Salford City knocking out Championship side, Leeds United, 9-8 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

There is set to be a further five matches tonight to round off the second round of the Carabao Cup, with five Premier League clubs in action. Chelsea will face off at home against AFC Wimbledon from League Two, in what will surely be a momentous occasion for the lower league side regardless of the result.

Sheffield United and Everton will also be in action tonight, against Lincoln City and Doncaster Rovers respectively, whilst an all-Premier League clash will take place between Nottingham Forest and Burnley. Non-Premier League sides Harrogate Town and Blackburn Rovers will contest the other match taking place.

The third round of the Carabao Cup will see last year's two finalists, Manchester United and Newcastle United, enter the competition, as well as the other top Premier League sides including Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The draw for the third round will take place tonight, with each club involved sure to begin dreaming of reaching the final at Wembley Stadium next February.