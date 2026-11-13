A 17-year-old boy named William has been reunited with his family after surviving six days alone in dense Australian bushland, where he survived cold nights, warm daytime temperatures and a severe shortage of food. His disappearance prompted a major search involving police, specialist rescue teams, and volunteers before a helicopter crew finally located him alive on 12 November.

William, whose full identity was not initially released by police, had been on a weekend camping trip with his stepbrother near Walhalla East in Victoria, approximately 180 kilometres east of Melbourne. He disappeared on 6 November after leaving the campsite to retrieve additional equipment, unaware that the short journey would leave him stranded in unfamiliar and difficult terrain.

Who Is William?

William, also known as Will, is a 17-year-old from Victoria's Latrobe Valley region. His mother, Elizabeth Barkley, had dropped him off for what was reportedly his first independent camping trip.

The teenager, who has been publicly reported to have autism, was camping with his stepbrother in the Walhalla East area.

How Did William Disappear?

Police said William walked a short distance towards the original drop-off point to collect additional camping supplies. However, he failed to return, prompting his stepbrother to go looking for him. When the search proved unsuccessful, authorities were alerted.

William was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on 6 November near Stoney Creek Road, between Cowwarr and Walhalla. He had reportedly left his mobile phone, food and drinking water at the campsite, leaving him without essential supplies as he became increasingly separated from the familiar surroundings.

According to his mother, William initially missed a turn while attempting to return to the campsite. He reportedly sheltered beneath bushes before setting off again the following day to find his way back. During his attempts to navigate the bushland, he lost his footing and slid down a steep embankment, leaving him unable to get back up.

'He didn't see there was a bit of a gap in a cliff, and he slid down and got stuck there,' Elizabeth, William's mother, told The Sydney Morning Herald. 'He couldn't move because his legs were sore.'

How William Survived Six Days Alone

William endured several nights outdoors with limited protection against the elements. Reports said he used towels and a pillow to keep himself warm, while a packet of chicken-flavoured crisps provided some food during his ordeal.

He also drank water from a nearby creek. After falling down the steep embankment, he remained near the waterway for approximately two days, unable to navigate the surrounding terrain.

How Was William Finally Found?

More than 100 emergency personnel and volunteers participated in the search, with police deploying specialist units, dog teams, divers and helicopters to cover the challenging landscape.

On 12 November, a police helicopter crew searching the Cowwarr area spotted a fishing tacklebox in bushland approximately two kilometres east of Stoney Creek. Using the aircraft's equipment to examine the area, officers located William lying nearby in a creek bed.

William was reunited with his mother before being taken to Latrobe Regional Hospital for treatment and monitoring. Although police initially described him as being in good spirits and generally good health, his condition subsequently required closer medical attention.

According to ABC News, he was transferred to intensive care overnight after his blood pressure dropped because of dehydration. He was later scheduled to be transferred to The Alfred in Melbourne for further testing and specialist assessment.

'Flight officers winched down and retrieved Will before bringing him back to the command post to reunite with his mum,' police said. 'Amazingly, William is in good spirits and for the most part, in good health,' they added, per DW Australia.

Barkley expressed overwhelming relief at seeing her son alive. 'I'm just over the moon he's alive,' Elizabeth said. 'He just stayed in one spot and waited to be rescued.' She also joked that he would not be allowed to go camping again without her. 'He's never leaving the house again,' Elizabeth told reporters. 'He's grounded for life.'