President Donald Trump's early Thursday posting spree on Truth Social has sparked renewed social media calls invoking the 25th Amendment after he abruptly redirected Vice-President JD Vance away from diplomatic negotiations with Tehran.

According to reports, the 80-year-old president published eight separate posts within a six-hour window on Thursday, 12 November 2026, declaring that the United States no longer needed an agreement with Iran whilst addressing domestic crime, Republican legislative strategy, Mexican tariffs, and executive succession at Nvidia.

The sudden diplomatic pivot drew immediate commentary on X, where online critics and journalist Ray Locker invoked the constitutional provision governing presidential incapacity.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle forcefully rejected the criticism, accusing media critics at The Daily Beast of spreading baseless conspiracy theories whilst defending Trump's sharpness, work ethic, and excellent health.

Iran Shift Drives Truth Social Reaction

Trump wrote that he had asked Vance to focus his 'complete and total attention' on alleged corruption and crime in cities and states run by Democrats across the US. Vance had previously been assigned to lead talks with Tehran.

Trump wrote, 'We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed.' He also claimed that the US had Iran's money and 'their Strait'.

The change of emphasis drew criticism on X. 'Trump can't make up his mind,' one user wrote. 'Maybe 25th Amendment looming.'

Another user posted, 'Tr*mp is totally unhinged. 25th Amendment.' An anti-Trump profile wrote, '🚨25th amendment for Grandpa Crazy needed right now.'

Journalist Ray Locker also invoked the constitutional provision, writing, 'Every day from now on will be a deeper journey into 25th Amendment territory.' These statements expressed the authors' opinions about Trump's fitness for office and their calls for action.

White House Defends Trump After Truth Social Spree

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle responded to the criticism by attacking the Daily Beast. He accused the publication of promoting 'baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump' and employed insulting terms about its staff.

Ingle defended Trump's health and performance, citing his 'sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility'. He contrasted those descriptions with his allegation that Democrats and the media had concealed Joe Biden's mental and physical decline during the previous administration.

Ingle added, 'The President is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health.'

The assertions about Trump's health and accusations concerning the previous administration formed part of Ingle's defence. His response challenged criticism of the president as the posts addressed several subjects, from the vice president's assignment to the conduct of Republican lawmakers.

Other Truth Social Posts Target Both Parties

Five of Trump's eight posts centred on Democrats. He accused the party of 'MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION' without providing evidence and described himself as its 'exact opposite'.

Trump also criticised Republican lawmakers for failing to pass the SAVE America Act and terminate the filibuster. He wrote that this would 'go down as being one of the greatest mistakes in the Political History of America. So sad!!!'

In another post, Trump threatened to double tariffs on Mexico unless it curbed what he claimed was an 'invasion' by Mexican immigrants. He wrote that Gina Hinojosa, whom he described as Texas's new governor, Border Patrol and ICE had been informed.

Trump also claimed that Jensen Huang had resigned as Nvidia chief executive and proposed Apple's Tim Cook as his replacement. He wrote, 'A Legend replaces a Legend!'