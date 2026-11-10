Newly appointed White House chief of staff Stephen Miller has been accused by former conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair of proposing an aggressive digital voter drive codenamed 'White Boy November' in the final days of the 2024 presidential election.

Publishing screenshots of purported private Signal communications across social media, St. Clair, a former MAGA influencer described as Elon Musk's former girlfriend, identified an encrypted contact saved under the initials 'S M' as the hardline presidential adviser, alleging that he proposed coordinating conservative women across platform X to demand that young white men turn out to cast ballots.

The alleged text exchanges, which featured slogans such as 'The Kens strike back' alongside calls for supporters to telephone male acquaintances directly, surfaced barely 24 hours after Donald Trump formally elevated Miller to head the executive staff following Republican losses in the congressional midterm elections.

While the White House has declined to provide official comment regarding the unverified historical messages, the disclosures have reignited scrutiny surrounding Miller's campaign tactics and accelerated St. Clair's high-profile rupture with the Make America Great Again movement, which she has publicly renounced as an exploitative political cult.

Stephen Miller and 'White Boy November'

The contact proposed encouraging conservative women to post videos on X urging white men to vote.

'Honestly, we need to get like conservative women all over X tomorrow to post videos telling the white boys to step the f*** up,' the contact wrote.

Another message read, 'Ask people to call 10 white guys they know tonight and report back,' followed by 'White Boy November,' and 'The Kens strike back.'

The messages, as described by St. Clair, concerned mobilising voters through personal calls and videos from conservative women. Her identification of the sender is the basis for attributing the alleged exchanges to Miller.

Stephen Miller Allegations and St. Clair's Political Break

St. Clair was once a staunch Trump supporter but has since denounced the administration's policies. In a July podcast appearance, she told The Daily Beast that the 'general dynamics of everything' had led her to withdraw her support.

'I watched the vast amounts of money that they made off of Facebook, off of this content, off of outrage and fear porn,' she stated.

'That was really disheartening, that they would take money from various organisations, and they had no idea where the money was coming from.'

Her criticism also extended to the MAGA movement in a separate interview with The Bulwark.

'It [the MAGA movement] is a cult, and what you have to understand is, in any abusive relationship, right?' she stated. 'Your access to other people, you're very isolated.'

Stephen Miller's Appointment Announcement

In a Truth Social announcement, Trump named Miller as Susie Wiles's successor as White House chief of staff and outlined a different role for Wiles.

'I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026.'

Trump added, 'Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation.'

Miller joined Trump's 2016 presidential campaign as a speechwriter. He previously worked for former senator Jeff Sessions, who later served as Trump's first attorney general.