Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections on 3 November, raising questions about Donald Trump's influence over his party. But Rich Logis, founder of Leaving MAGA and a former Trump supporter, warned that the result does not mean the movement is finished.

Speaking to Raw Story, Logis described hearing from people reconsidering their political loyalties. One person, according to his account, called MAGA a movement built on 'a series of lies and falsehoods'.

Logis believes the movement can survive even if its electoral appeal has weakened. His warning comes as Republicans debate how to recover from their losses while Trump remains president.

Leaving MAGA Offers a Place for Doubters

Logis founded Leaving MAGA to provide a community for people questioning their support for Trump and the political identity built around him. The organisation gives people opportunities to speak with others who have experienced similar doubts.

Some participants have described damaged relationships, disputes within families and the difficulty of reconsidering beliefs they once defended publicly. Those accounts suggest that changing political allegiances can involve more than deciding which candidate to support.

Logis told Raw Story that the organisation had 40 members and that its website attracted 660,000 unique visitors between January and early November 2026, compared with 542,000 during 2025.

The figures are attributed to Logis and have not been independently audited. Website visits also cannot establish how many visitors abandoned MAGA, changed their votes or were unique individuals across the periods compared.

The organisation has also sought publicity beyond its website. Logis said it placed more than 50 billboards across 29 states, including an advertisement in New York's Times Square, to reach supporters privately questioning the movement.

Independent reporting earlier this year documented the group's billboard campaign and its effort to reassure sceptical supporters that they were not alone. The article does not establish how many people saw the adverts or whether they prompted anyone to leave the movement.

A Republican Setback Is Not MAGA's End

Logis believes enquiries increased around the election, although more conversations with his organisation would not, by themselves, demonstrate a broader shift among Republican voters.

He also raised the possibility that some disillusioned supporters backed Democrats. That remains an interpretation, not a finding established by voting data. Election returns cannot identify an individual voter's past political loyalties.

The distinction matters for Democrats, who must decide whether their midterm gains represent a lasting realignment or a more temporary rejection of the governing party. The results alone do not show whether former Trump supporters changed their votes, stayed home or continued to back Republicans.

Logis has argued that former MAGA supporters should be met with patience rather than contempt. In his view, Democrats hoping to build alliances before the 2028 presidential election cannot assume that abandoning Trump means embracing every Democratic position.

His message also challenges predictions of an imminent collapse. MAGA has become entwined with Republican politics over the past decade, and its supporters do not all share the same reasons for remaining loyal.

For Logis, Republican infighting and electoral losses may create openings for people who want to leave. They do not, however, erase the sense of belonging that has sustained the movement. Nor do they show that the organisation's advertising caused any particular change in the election results.

His central warning is that an election defeat may weaken MAGA, but it does not settle what comes next.