Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning voice actor celebrated as the modern voice of Looney Tunes icons Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed. He was 46.

Bauza died at a home in Los Angeles County on Sunday, 25 October. The Medical Examiner's Office classified the manner of death as natural. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease refers to damage to the heart and blood vessels associated with long-term high blood pressure.

His family announced the death on his official Instagram account that evening. They said he had 'passed away suddenly' and described him as 'the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters'.

They said more details would follow. No further information had been released at the time of writing.

Tributes From the Animation Industry

His manager, Judy Coppage, told NBC Los Angeles that Bauza was a 'unique and versatile voice actor' who was well loved.

Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, called him 'a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world'.

She said he had 'followed in the footsteps of giants like Mel Blanc', the original voice of many Looney Tunes characters, and that carrying the franchise's legacy had been among the greatest honours of his life.

Chris DeFaria, a producer on Coyote vs. Acme, praised Bauza's 'absolutely tireless dedication' to animation.

Other colleagues and collaborators have also shared memories of working with him, highlighting his professionalism in the recording booth and his willingness to support younger performers entering the voice-acting industry.

From Character Designer to Looney Tunes Mainstay

Born in Scarborough, Toronto, to Filipino parents, Bauza began his career behind the scenes.

According to his talent agency biography, he worked as a character designer and in animation departments on projects including El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera before moving into voice acting. His first voice role was in The Ripping Friends, which aired in 2001.

Industry listings credit him with more than 400 acting roles. He won the first Children's and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program for Looney Tunes Cartoons. His official biography lists three Emmy wins in total, including for Bugs Bunny Builders and Teen Titans Go!.

He voiced Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd and Foghorn Leghorn in Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2021. He reprised those roles, and added Road Runner, in Coyote vs. Acme. In 2023, he became the voice of Buster Bunny in the reboot Tiny Toons Looniversity.

Beyond Warner Bros., he voiced Toad General in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Puss in Boots in The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Baby Fozzie in Muppet Babies and Luke Skywalker in LEGO Star Wars projects.

At the time of his death, Bauza was in pre-production on Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, in which he was due to voice Daffy Duck, and The Dragon Masters, in which he had been cast as The Shogun King, according to reports.

He would have turned 47 in December.