Wolverhampton Wanderers have rejected a £55 million ($73.90 million) bid from Newcastle United for striker Jørgen Strand Larsen, sparking one of the summer's biggest Premier League transfer battles.

The offer, made earlier this week, came just days before the transfer window closes on 1 September. Wolves made their position clear by blocking the move, insisting that the Norwegian forward is not for sale despite Newcastle's desperate attempts to strengthen their attacking options.

Newcastle's Pursuit of Strand Larsen

Newcastle first approached Wolves with a £50 million ($67.18 million) bid earlier in the week, which was quickly turned down. The Magpies returned with an improved £55 million ($73.90 million) offer, but Wolves stood firm once again.

BBC Sport reported that the Wolves rejected the second bid partly because of how little time they would have to find a replacement before the window closes, and also because Strand Larsen is seen as vital to their Premier League survival chances.

Manager Vítor Pereira has repeatedly underlined the importance of keeping the Norway international, who has quickly become a central figure in the squad.

🚨⚫️⚪️ Newcastle second bid for Jorgen Strand Larsen was sent tonight and rejected by Wolves again.



Package of £55m turned down by #WWFC as they insist on keeping the striker. pic.twitter.com/Inag0ODC5B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2025

The urgency from Newcastle comes as their star forward Alexander Isak remains unsettled. Reports suggest Isak is keen on a move to Liverpool and has refused to feature in recent fixtures.

With the window closing fast, Newcastle are determined to bring in a proven Premier League striker, but Wolves have shown no willingness to part with their talisman.

Wolves' Firm Stance on the Striker

After Wolves' Carabao Cup tie, Pereira said: 'He is a player with character. He is not looking to leave and we are not looking to sell,' though he admitted 'every player has a price', hinting Wolves could be tempted by a bigger offer.

Their stance is reinforced by Strand Larsen's contract, signed in July 2025 after a permanent move from Celta Vigo, which ties the 25-year-old to Molineux until 2029. His rapid impact has already made him one of the league's most sought-after forwards.

🚨 Wolves manager Vitor Pereira: “Until now, Strand Larsen is our player. Also I understand football, every player has a price…”.



“He will never force a move, but of course we know football is football. We must be ready for everything”. pic.twitter.com/z79XrpxkgY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2025

Strand Larsen's On-Pitch Impact

Newcastle's pursuit came as Strand Larsen scored twice off the bench in Wolves' 3–2 Carabao Cup win over West Ham, overturning a 2–1 deficit.

He told Wolves' website: 'When the crowd is going here, it's one of the best feelings ever. I should have had a hat-trick, but two goals in 15 minutes is not too bad.' The display underlined his value and strengthened Wolves' resolve to resist Newcastle.

Profile: Who Is Jørgen Strand Larsen?

Born in Halden, Norway, in February 2000, Strand Larsen stands at 1.93 metres and is known for his aerial dominance and ability to link play. He began his career with Sarpsborg 08 before moving to Groningen in the Netherlands, then joining Celta Vigo in Spain.

Wolves initially brought him in on loan in July 2024, where he scored 14 Premier League goals in the 2024/25 season.

Following his impressive form, Wolves secured his permanent transfer in July 2025. On the international stage, Strand Larsen has represented Norway since 2020, earning 21 caps and scoring three goals.

The Transfer Window Context

With the Premier League transfer deadline looming, Newcastle's rejection has placed Strand Larsen at the centre of one of the market's biggest stories. Wolves' refusal to accept £55 million ($73.90 million) raises questions about whether further bids will be made before 1 September. For now, the Norwegian remains firmly in Wolves' plans as the club looks to build momentum in the new season.