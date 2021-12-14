Eton College, which boasts many British royals among its alumni, has made it clear that they will have nothing to do with Netflix original series "The Crown," which has been criticised by royal supporters for its portrayal of the royal family.

The institution, located in Windsor, Berkshire, banned the streaming giant from using their campus as a filming location for the hit series, which chronicles the reign of current British monarch Queen Elizabeth II. The college has educated generations of British and foreign aristocracy, but Prince William and Prince Harry's enrollment was the first time that members of the British royal family in direct line of succession studied there, shedding of the royal tradition of male education at either the naval college or Gordonstoun, or by tutors.

A source at the 581-year-old school told the Daily Mail about its decision, "Eton didn't want anything to do with 'The Crown.' It's very much aware of the criticism of the series."

The move comes after senior palace sources expressed anger at Netflix for publishing a tweet asking its followers to watch a documentary on Princess Diana, titled "Diana: In Her Own Words," that would provide "answers" to criticism of "The Crown." The video accompanying the post implied that Prince Charles's current wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was seeking to remain romantically involved with him from the beginning of his marriage with Diana. The documentary, based on audiotapes Diana secretly made for biographer Andrew Morton, was accused of prompting a wave of online abuse towards both Prince Charles and Camilla.

By snubbing the Netflix series, Eton has followed in the footsteps of Buckingham Palace and Althorp, the stately home owned by Diana's brother who refused to let them shoot at their childhood home. After Eton's refusal to make its premises available for the shooting, Netflix has signed a deal with the institution's rival Winchester College in Hampshire.

A Netflix spokesperson denied that it had made an official request to Eton to film at their school, but confirmed, "We have, however, been filming at Winchester College."