Sydney Sweeney shared an emotional video on Instagram to make a statement against cyberbullying. She recently became a target on Twitter as trolls called her "ugly" and compared her to a "muppet."

The "Euphoria" star took to her Instagram Live earlier this week to open up about the incident, and noted that she is sharing her experience to make people realise how their trolling affects the victim. She said: "Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly. I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people."

"I know everyone says, 'You can't read things,' and 'You shouldn't read things,' but like, I'm a f---ing person. I'm just sitting here with my dog Tink, watching HGTV, wearing my Snuggie. People need to be nicer on social media because it's really f---ed up," the 23-year-old added.

Read more Jacob Elordi kisses 'Euphoria' co-star Zendaya amid dating rumours

The tweet that led to several other comments about her appearance has been removed from the platform for violating community guidelines. Meanwhile, her fans took to social media platforms to show their support to the actress. One posted on Twitter: "Not someone calling Sydney Sweeney ugly...you must be blind," while another wrote: ""From personality to talent to beauty she's truly wonderful and doesn't deserve any slander whatsoever."

A third one questioned: "Sydney Sweeney crying on IG Live cause people are insinuating she's only attractive cause of her chest?"

Sweeney, who is known for her portrayal of Cassie Howard in the HBO series "Euphoria," is currently filming the second season of the teen drama in Los Angeles with the rest of the cast. The production was delayed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series is an American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, and tells the story of 17-year-old Rue, a drug addict fresh from rehab with no plans to stay clean. It also stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sophia Rose Wilson, Barbie Ferreira, and Alexa Demie.