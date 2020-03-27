Evangeline Lilly breaks her silence following the backlash she received over her controversial comments about COVID-19, and says sorry to those she may have hurt.

Lilly faced backlash from several celebrities including her former "Lost" co-star, Maggie Grace, and Sophie Turner as well as from the netizens after she shared her thoughts about valuing freedom over staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Ant-Man and the Wasp" star took to Instagram to share the steps she and her family have been doing amid the pandemic. She said they have been staying home and practicing social distancing per directives to help flatten the curve. In it, she shared a picture of her family playing board games.

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19," Lilly began. She continued her apology by saying that "grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message."

The "Lost" star sent her "direct and special apologies to those most affected by the pandemic." She admitted that she never meant to hurt them and thought that she was "infusing calm into the hysteria" when she wrote her post 10 days ago.

"I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.

I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected," the 40-year old actress continued, adding,"I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all."

She closed her lengthy apology by writing "sending love to all of you, even if you can't return it right now."