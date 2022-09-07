A photo has circulated online, showing Amber Heard's rumoured girlfriend Eve Barlow, sporting what looked to be a bruised eye. The picture is a group shot and includes the "Aquaman" actress.

In it, a fresh-faced Heard is seen pouting her lips and beside her is the Jewish activist, looking cheerful. But the smile on her face is not what caught netizens' attention the most. Instead, the dark patch of skin on one eye stood out.

But the truth is that #EveFartlow had a black eye in this photo ... pic.twitter.com/CRjDGxdPmg — Sofia Santos (@SofiaSantos84) September 6, 2022

One Twitter user even zoomed in on the photo and included it in a collage of the people who Heard had allegedly physically abused. These include her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Elon Musk, model Cara Delevingne, and her former friend Rocky Pennington.

I’ve never had a black eye. But apparently if you hang with Amber Heard it just ‘randomly’ happens. She’s not an abuser tho. pic.twitter.com/BlzLEHzQw2 — MM (@i_am_chaos_1) September 6, 2022

Twitter users were quick to share their thoughts with one commenting on the collage, "Fartlow has one black eye and one with makeup. Milani?" and another chimed in, "I always wondered if that mark on Elon Musk was made by AH. I wonder if they went their separate ways shortly after that picture was taken"

One more wrote, "And the common denominator in all those pics was.....Amber Heard."

Suspicions that the dark patch is a blackeye came after reports that Barlow and Heard had a "blowout fight" at a hotel room in Tel Aviv, Israel. YouTube user Mr. Stench claimed neighbours complained about a noise coming from their room. Security reportedly went upstairs to check and found the room's door ajar and heard glass breaking. Heard was reportedly yelling and security decided to enter when it sounded violent.

A topless Amber beats+drags her GF Eve Barlow in a hotel hallway in Tel Aviv until security breaks it up and EB cowers in the corner & escapes back into the room. Amber screams at the employees saying she’s a paying customer. Eve is left with a black eye. pic.twitter.com/c19I6iY2HI — Sophie 🇨🇦 (@sophsweeetheart) September 7, 2022

That was reportedly when "the shorter woman with the brown hair ran to the corner and cowered." Meanwhile, Heard ran to the bathroom to wrap her hand in a bandage. She allegedly told security to get out "as she's a paying customer and that's when the woman cowering in the corner made a run for the door." Thinking that the situation was already "deescalated," security left but CCTV captured the two women in the hallway.

Heard was spotted in Israel earlier in August with Barlow. It is unclear if she is still in the country now. Both women have remained mum regarding reports of their alleged fight.