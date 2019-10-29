Ewan McGregor is a pro when it comes to keeping secrets about his movie roles. But, he did admit that it became awkward especially when it was about his return to the "Star Wars" franchise.

The actor opened up about having to keep secrets to "Star Wars" fans during a guest appearance on Tuesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Talking to guest host Howie Mandell, McGregor said that he had to keep it a secret that he is returning as the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Disney+ series.

"This was pretty new at Comic-Con. You kept it a secret for like four years, right and now it's coming back. You're gonna play it again. You're gonna reprise that. Isn't that amazing?" Mandel asked.

"That's right. Thank you," McGregor replied. He then revealed that "it was awkward because the studios and the franchises they want to keep everything totally secret."

The Scottish actor understands the need for secrecy but shared that it was difficult on his part to keep it for so long.

"Of course, which I understand. But as the person being asked over and over and over again, 'Would you do it again?' and I'm already talking to them about it but I can't say that I am," McGregor explained. He added that for four years, he has been giving the same answer, ''Well, I'd be happy to do it again! I'm just waiting for the call."

The "Doctor Sleep" actor admitted that "it was embarrassing" having to lie to everyone who asked. Mandel pointed out that McGregor was merely acting during his interviews but the actor insisted that it was different, because with acting he gets paid, and not with lying.

The still-untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series was initially planned as a movie but McGregor prefers it better as a series because it gives him time to really tell a good story. With it being a series, fans can better know the Jedi Master's history.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set eight years before the events in "Star Wars: A New Hope." It will show the years Obi-Wan spent on Tatooine and his succeeding adventures.