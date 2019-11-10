The 'Fab Four' met at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday and undoubtedly it was a happy occasion. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented a united front to remember the nation's war heroes at the Royal Albert Hall. The Cambridges and Sussexes met with the members of the British royal family at the event.

This is the first time the Cambridges and the Sussexes have appeared in public together since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their struggles in an emotional ITV documentary. The 35-year-old royal told Tom Bradby in the documentary that he and his brother were on "different paths."

Later on it was reported that Prince William and Prince Charles were "worried" about the well being of Harry and Meghan. Kate Middleton and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall were reportedly giving advice to Meghan on how to deal with media scrutiny.

Meanwhile, at the event, Queen Elizabeth II was seated at the centre of the front row flanked by Charles and Camilla to her left and William and Kate to her right. The couples get the pride of place due to Charles and William being first and second in line to the throne, respectively.

Members of the Royal Family watch the #FestivalofRemembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this evening.#WeWillRememberThem https://t.co/EXFGna3Z0E pic.twitter.com/N6EYAVkTBj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 9, 2019

Harry and Meghan were seated in the second row behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. The couple sat at the same place where they sat last year. Buckingham Palace officials insisted that there is nothing unusual about the couple sitting so far apart, Daily Mail reports.

The members of the royal family follow a pecking order. In keeping with this tradition, the couples arrived separately within moments of each other. They didn't break protocol and hence there is no photograph of the 'Fab Four' together at the event.

Tomorrow, Remembrance events culminate in the Cenotaph service on Whitehall which will be attended by more than 10,000 veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces.#WeWillRememberThem https://t.co/HMFi9ZlXFM pic.twitter.com/nmgwGMlqjs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 9, 2019

"Members of the Royal Family attended the event to respect and recognise the contributions of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and not to be pictured together," said a royal source.

All the members of the royal family kept things sombre in dark – mostly black outfits for the occasion. Kate opted for a dark blue dress, while the rest were dressed in black.

The event is hosted by the Royal British Legion and commemorates all those who lost their lives in conflicts. James Blunt, Leona Lewis and Jeff Goldblum performed alongside the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and Band of HM Royal Marines.

This year marks 75 years since the battles of 1944 and the collaboration of Commonwealth and Allied forces. It also celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Government Communications Headquarters and pays tribute to RFA Mounts Bay.