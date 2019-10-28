The fans of the royal family have been waiting for a reunion of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a long time. The wait will end when Prince William and Kate Middleton will meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Remembrance Sunday.

The meeting on November 10 will be the first, after an alleged feud between the royal couples, which was confirmed by Prince Harry in the ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey". It is a tradition that members of the royal family accompany the queen to the annual Remembrance Day Service.

The 35-year-old Prince Harry in the documentary had admitted tensions with brother Prince William and said they are on "different paths".

"Part of this role, part of this job, this family, being under the pressure which it's under, inevitably stuff happens. But we are brothers. We will always be brothers. We don't see each other as much as we used to as we are so busy. But I love him dearly and you know the majority of the stuff is probably — well, the majority of the stuff is created out of nothing. But as brothers, you have good days and you have bad days," said the Duke of Sussex, speaking to Tom Bradby.

According to The Sun, Prince Charles is reportedly angry that Harry appears to be growing apart from the rest of the royals and the palace staff hopes the Remembrance Day might provide an opportunity for the royal family to "reflect".

Charles is expected to lay a wreath at the cenotaph on Remembrance Day, on behalf of himself and the queen. The day is even more significant for Harry who has served in Afghanistan.

"Palace staff is keen to ensure that the family comes together to pay their respects and that the focus is on the brave souls who lost their lives for their country," a source said.

"There is a general sense of hope that this day will put things in ­perspective and allow senior family members time to reflect on what the important things in life really are," the source added.

It is unclear where the senior members of the royal family will stand on the occasion. Last year, Kate stood next to Queen Elizabeth with Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla while Meghan watched from another balcony window with the wife of the German president, Elke Büdenbender.