Prince William reportedly wants to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an olive branch when they meet up in the U.S.A. in December. He and Kate Middleton will be in Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards on Dec. 2. A few days later on Dec. 6, the Sussexes will receive their "Ripple of Hope" award in New York.

The Prince of Wales is keen to meet with his brother, with a source claiming that plans for a face-to-face meeting are possible. The insider told Woman's Day that "tentative plans for Kate and William to meet with the Sussexes are underway."

But there is reportedly "mounting fear" that "things between them "will ultimately turn nasty." Prince William wants to "avoid a turf war" while he is on American soil and knows he would have to make peace with the Duke of Sussex while in the country.

The source claimed that Prince William would love nothing more than to "have a good time and sail out with his wife" while in the USA, but "he knows it's his job to keep the peace and try to make things work while he's on Harry and Meghan's turf." The insider alleged that the Prince of Wales "feels he's obliged to work hard for a meeting since he's in the same country. "

However, other sources claimed that the dad-of-three expects Prince Harry "to pull out of their meeting at the last moment" with the excuse of promoting his and Meghan Markle's anticipated Netflix docuseries.

If the meeting with Prince Harry does take place, Prince William reportedly "knows he has to be careful what he says" because his brother might "use it against him." He has to tread carefully since "there's a lot riding" on this visit for him and Kate Middleton, as it would be their first overseas trip since Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8. It is also a "big opportunity for them to win over the States."

However, reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton will meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the U.S.A. have not been confirmed.