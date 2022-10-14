Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking forward to a reconciliation when they meet in the U.S.A. in December. A source claimed that both royals want to let bygones be bygones and mend not just their relationship, but that of Prince Harry and Prince William too.

The insider told US Weekly that once the Prince and Princess of Wales' "plans are set in stone, she's planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift."

The source said that Kate Middleton's efforts to squash the tension between her and the Duchess of Sussex can be credited to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II. She reportedly believes that this is what they "would've wanted" to happen.

The tipster claimed that the mum-of-three "has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since" the birth of Lilibet in June 2021. She has reportedly been "sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship. The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit."

As for the reported reunion in December, Meghan Markle is believed to also be "willing to put in the effort as long as dates don't clash" even though she and Prince Harry "are knee-deep with their hectic schedules."

However, it looks like their schedules definitely do not clash.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in Boston on Dec. 2 for the Earthshot Prize awards. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in New York on Dec. 6, where they will be honoured at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization's "Ripple of Hope Award Gala."

But any talks of a reunion or reconciliation while both couples are in the U.S.A. in December have not yet been confirmed. It is unclear how long Prince William and Kate Middleton will stay in Boston or if they are even willing to meet up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while in the country. The same goes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There is no confirmation if they would also want to get together with the Prince and Princess of Wales.