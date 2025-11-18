Charlie Kirk passed away in September after being shot while speaking at a university campus in Utah. Days after the assassination, his grieving wife, Erika Kirk, shared an adorable video of him and their daughter. The footage went viral, receiving over five million likes, but two months later, several netizens are questioning its authenticity.

X User Claims Charlie And Erika Kirk's Children Are Not Real

X user @BeholdPaleH0rse shared the same footage Erika Kirk uploaded months ago, and they claimed that Charlie and Erika's kids 'were just plants'. They pointed out that based on the video, the little girl 'has no idea who she's even talking to'.

The post received several reactions, with many expressing doubt about the child's relationship with Charlie because of how he handled her and how she reacted to him.

'Wow - that's how my daughter would act with a complete stranger- not her dad. Something is way off,' one commented.

Another shared that 'kids usually love to blab at their parents,' but the child in the video is 'silent and quite stiff.' '[A]nd it's weird how he's handling her, so rough,' @Saith516 added.

Meanwhile, @bighazeleyeddoe felt that Charlie lifted the child so much 'enough to bend it backward.' She also wondered, 'why is he shaking her sm.'

Another user who claims to be a parent said, 'that's not how you handle kids.' According to @ad_falla, the little girl 'seems forced,' and they had issues with the way Charlie was holding the baby's hands.

A different user found the video 'bizarre' and said they would just 'assume the video is a deep fake.'

Some users were also unsure about Erika and Charlie's kids because the couple has never shown their faces, which some find suspicious.

Meanwhile, some don't see any issue with the father-daughter interaction.

According to one user, how Charlie interacted with his daughter was 'pretty on point for his type of person.' X user @iamamericaaaa added, 'my older brothers have similar personalities to him and talk like this to their kids.'

Netizens Feel Charlie-Daughter Video Is 'Staged'

Aside from the alleged questionable interaction, some had issues with how Charlie Kirk looked into the camera. One said it was 'creepy, fake and staged.'

Meanwhile, @SleepyToast8008 said they humanised Charlie in the clip until they noticed he occasionally glances at the camera rather than at his child's eyes. 'He's talking to the camera, not his daughter,' the X user commented.

Another netizen observed the same, claiming that Charlie Kirk was 'clearly performing for the camera' and not talking to his child.

Erika Questioned For Frequent Outings

Erika Kirk has been busy with various events following her husband's passing. Just this month, she attended the Fox Nation 2025 Patriot Awards and was present in the Oval Office for the swearing-in ceremony of the US Ambassador to India, which raised eyebrows.

Many questioned her attendance at the event, and some went so far as to question her parenting, feeling that she is always away from home despite having two kids.

'She's EVERYWHERE, but with her kids,' one commented on TikTok after seeing Erika with Donald Trump at the Oval Office. Meanwhile, some wondered who looked after her children as she was 'jet-setting.'