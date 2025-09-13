A false report of an active shooter at the United States Naval Academy (USNA) triggered a campus lockdown on Thursday evening, leaving one midshipman injured during a security sweep.

Officials later confirmed there was no credible threat, highlighting the dangers of misinformation in emergencies.

Security forces at Naval Support Activity Annapolis responded around 5 p.m. to what was believed to be a potential threat inside Bancroft Hall, the massive dormitory housing more than 1,600 midshipmen.

The academy was placed on lockdown 'out of an abundance of caution,' according to 29News.

Midshipman injured during sweep

During the search, a midshipman mistook a law enforcement officer for an armed intruder and confronted him with a training weapon, NBC Washington reported.

The officer opened fire, striking the student, who was later airlifted to a nearby hospital. Authorities said the midshipman remains in a stable condition.

Lt. Naweed Lemar, spokesperson for Naval Support Activity Annapolis, told the Associated Press that the injury occurred as security teams were clearing a building.

Officials later stressed there was no active shooter threat on the campus.

Rumours and conflicting reports

Early claims suggested that a dismissed midshipman had returned to the academy posing as a military police officer and knocking on doors.

However, those allegations were not substantiated, according to the New York Post.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore's office issued a statement confirming there was 'currently no credible threat to the Naval Academy,' as reported by Fox News.

Campus lockdown lifted

The lockdown was lifted shortly after midnight when authorities declared the campus secure, according to the Washington Post.

US Representative Sarah Elfreth, whose district includes Annapolis, identified the injured student as a midshipman.

On social media, she said: 'Thankfully, the Midshipman who was injured during the clearing of a building is in stable condition.' Elfreth also urged academy leaders to review safety procedures, as reported by CBS News Baltimore.

Several students said they heard what sounded like gunfire inside Bancroft Hall during the lockdown, though investigators have not verified all of those accounts, according to The BayNet.

Broader trend of false threats

The Naval Academy scare comes amid a surge in false reports of active shooters on university and college campuses across the United States.

Many institutions have had to cancel classes or impose lockdowns only to determine later that there was no credible threat, Newsweek reported.

Security experts say the incident underscores the need for clearer communication protocols during emergencies to prevent tragic mistakes.

'When students cannot distinguish between responders and potential threats, the risks escalate dramatically,' one former Navy security officer told NBC Washington.

The US Navy and local law enforcement have opened an investigation into how the false report spread and how the midshipman came to be injured during the sweep.