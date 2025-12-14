A tragic mass shooting on the campus of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, has resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals and left eight others in critical condition. The situation has generated significant concern and anxiety as law enforcement searches for the suspect involved.

The incident, which unfolded on Saturday, 13 December, in the Barus & Holley Engineering building, occurred during the second day of final examinations. It prompted an urgent shelter-in-place order for students, faculty and nearby residents.

Students Recount Shooting Horrors

Panic spread rapidly across Brown University when gunshots were reported at the Barus & Holley engineering building shortly after 4 p.m., interrupting a busy exam period and triggering an immediate campus lockdown. Students described confusion and fear as emergency alerts warned of an active shooter.

The Brown Daily Herald reports that one student said they heard 'loud bangs' inside the building during a review session before they dropped to the floor and hid behind desks. Some individuals took refuge in laboratories and classrooms, turning off lights as they received police instructions on their phones.

Outside, the scale of the response was stark. Owen Fick, a junior, told to New York Times that Thayer Street was bustling with police vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks as heavily armed officers patrolled the vicinity. 'I really had no idea what was going on, but then it became really apparent,' he said, adding that gurneys were being unloaded as officers appeared to sweep nearby buildings.

Talib Reddick, president of Brown's Undergraduate Council of Students, said he was following a stream of text messages and videos from his dorm room. 'I'm sure students are very distraught — I am myself,' he said. 'It's just horrifying that it happened in Barus and Holley, knowing that a lot of students were likely in there.'

The sudden violence has left many students visibly shaken. Mari Camara, another junior, who sought shelter in a nearby establishment, shared to Associated Press: 'Everyone is the same as me, shocked and terrified that something like this happened.'

What We Know So Far

Officials have verified that the incident occurred inside the Barus & Holley building, a seven-storey structure that accommodates Brown's School of Engineering and the Physics Department. Final examinations were in progress, with several classes taking place in the building from early afternoon to early evening.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and local police have been leading the response, coordinating searches of the campus and nearby areas. Initial reports inaccurately indicated that a suspect was in custody, but was later corrected, with officials confirming that no one has been detained.

The victims, whose identities have not yet been released, were transported to hospitals in the Providence area. Several are in critical but stable condition, while the tragedy has left a broader community in disbelief. Authorities are examining surveillance footage and calling on the public for any information that could help them figure out the timeline of events.

Trump Responds to the Tragedy

The shooting drew immediate reaction from national leaders, including US President Donald Trump, who addressed the tragedy upon his arrival at the White House. In brief remarks to reporters, he characterised the attack as a 'terrible thing' and called for prayers for the victims and their families, according to PBS.

On his post on Truth Social, Trump also said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is already at the scene.