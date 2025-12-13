Two donkeys have been assaulted and a local church desecrated during a destructive rampage at a Christmas market in Erbach, Germany. Local media have described this incident as part of a disturbing trend of vandalism targeting festive traditions across Europe.

Max and Lily, the two donkeys who'd been happily greeting visitors at the town's living Nativity scene, got struck on their faces on 30 November when they wandered over to say hello to a pair of men who turned up around 4 in the morning.

The Attack on the Nativity Scene

Witnesses stated that the two donkeys were not aggressive animals. Indeed, they are known for their friendly demeanour, often trotting up to the fence just being their usual sweet selves whenever visitors approach their enclosure.

A local resident watching from his balcony saw one of them actually punch the donkeys before proceeding to smash up electrical boxes and Christmas lights. The witness chased them off, but the damage was done. Max and Lily were taken back to their farm straight after to recover in a secure environment.

Church Gets Defiled During Spree

But the vandalism extended beyond the market square. The same two individuals are suspected of entering a Protestant church in the town centre and defecating inside it.

The church had to close down temporarily whilst they sorted out the mess. Merkur reported that police reckon it was either the same night or possibly earlier in the week, based on witness statements and CCTV footage. It's the sort of thing that leaves people genuinely speechless.

Beyond the church and donkeys, these two went on a proper rampage through the Erbach Castle Christmas market. They stole items from stalls, smashed up more electrical equipment, trashed the public toilets, and wrecked Christmas decorations all over the place. Market organisers are still adding up the damage, but multiple vendors lost stock and equipment they'd brought in for the season.

Europe's Christmas Markets Under Siege

Erbach is not the only town to go through these kinds of incidents—this is happening all over Europe this Christmas. In Brussels, someone stole the baby Jesus figure out of the Nativity scene at their Christmas market.

In Trieste, Italy, vandals broke the head off a shepherd statue in the town square Nativity display. The mayor, Roberto Dipiazza, was absolutely fuming when he talked to Il Piccolo about it. 'My lord, if I catch them, there'll be trouble', he said. 'They're stealing just to cause a nuisance and ruin Christmas'. CCTV footage showed two blokes who looked absolutely hammered climbing over the fence, taking selfies with the Nativity figures, then one of them knocked the shepherd statue over and broke its head off.

Over in Amiens, France, their Christmas market Nativity got vandalised overnight between 25 and 26 November. ICI Picardie reported that vandals smashed the plexiglass protection and destroyed several figures, including baby Jesus. The neighbourhood committee president said it was heartbreaking because that Nativity had been there for 30 years without a single problem.

This string of incidents is heightening security concerns, after what happened in Magdeburg last December 2024. A driver ploughed an SUV straight into the crowds at their Christmas market, killing six people and injuring over 300.

Heightened Security Concerns

As a result, German cities have increased their Christmas market security spending by 44 per cent over the last three years. This includes the installation of proper concrete barriers, additional surveillance cameras, and extra police patrols.

Back in Erbach, Merkur reported that local police are still trying to find the two suspects. They're asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.

Why Random Acts of Christmas Cruelty Matter

On the surface, this is just two drunk individuals causing trouble at a Christmas market. But it is part of something bigger that is genuinely worrying. Markets that have been running peacefully for generations are now dealing with vandalism and security threats that force towns to choose between shutting down their traditions or spending money they do not have on protection.

What happened in Erbach shows that it is not just property getting damaged anymore. These attacks are targeting living animals that cannot defend themselves and were just trying to be friendly. They are targeting churches and spaces some people hold sacred. That crosses a line that leaves communities properly shaken, not just annoyed about some broken decorations.

Whether it is drunk vandals looking for kicks or something more sinister, the result is the same. And poor Max and Lily? They were just doing what donkeys do. They did not deserve to get punched in the face for it.