President Donald Trump told journalist Miranda Devine on her Pod Force One podcast that he would 'love to run' in the 2028 US presidential election, despite the constitutional restriction on a third elected term. Devine discussed the interview on Fox Business on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Trump has previously acknowledged that the 22nd Amendment prevents anyone from being elected president more than twice. His latest comments expressed enthusiasm for another campaign without announcing one or suggesting a way around that restriction.

Donald Trump Expresses Interest in Another Presidential Run

'Look, I'd love to run again if I had the chance. But the language is very exacting. I would love to run,' Trump told Devine.

The president, 80, also referred to an unidentified poll that he claimed placed him substantially ahead of others. No polling organisation, candidates or results were identified to substantiate his assessment.

'They had a poll the other day where I beat everybody by so much, I'd love to run. But it's fine. You know, we have more than two years left — that's a long time. We can do a lot in that period of time.'

Trump also emphasised the time remaining in his presidency. He expressed a preference for competing again, but did not declare a 2028 candidacy or outline a plan to secure another term.

Why the 22nd Amendment Restricts Donald Trump

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution limits any individual to being elected president twice. Trump first won the presidency in 2016 and subsequently won another election, meaning the provision prevents him from being elected to a third term in 2028.

That distinction is central to the discussion surrounding his comments. Expressing an interest in running is not the same as establishing eligibility for another election victory. Trump's description of the constitutional language as 'very exacting' did not identify any change to the rule or an established legal route to a third elected term.

In an earlier exchange with reporters, Trump spoke more directly about the restriction. He acknowledged that he was not permitted to run again, while pointing to other figures who could pursue the presidency.

'I would say that, if you read [the Constitution], it's pretty clear. I'm not allowed to run. It's too bad. I mean, it's too bad. But we have a lot of great people.'

Miranda Devine Discusses Donald Trump's Comments

During her Fox Business appearance on 1 November, Devine was questioned by host Larry Kudlow about whether Trump appeared 'wistful' when discussing the possibility of another term.

Kudlow noted that the president had acknowledged he could not run and questioned whether he nevertheless regretted the restriction. Devine offered a clearer assessment of what she believed the president had accepted.

'He's come to terms with the fact that he won't be running again,' she stated.

Her interpretation distinguished Trump's wish to run from a declared intention to contest the election. His podcast remarks did not amount to a campaign announcement.

Donald Trump's Potential Endorsement in the 2028 Election

Discussion of the next presidential election has also included members of Trump's administration. Vice President JD Vance, 42, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have been mentioned as possible contenders, although neither was described as having formally entered the race.

Vance addressed the prospect of receiving Trump's endorsement in an October interview with journalist Mark Halperin. He considered the president's backing exceptionally influential but recognised that voters, rather than any individual endorsement, would ultimately determine the result.

'I think that Trump's endorsement just carries more weight than any political endorsement in history because of that. Obviously, the voters are gonna decide. Donald Trump is only one vote of many, but I think his endorsement is still the most powerful. I think if I run, the president will endorse me,' Vance stated.

His prediction remained conditional on his own decision to seek office. It was not an endorsement issued by Trump.