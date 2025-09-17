The Internet Reacts as Keke Palmer Shares Surprise Kiss with 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans
Evans had previously confessed that Palmer was his favourite guest and even admitted to having a crush on her
Keke Palmer turned up the heat during her latest appearance on Hot Ones, ending the fiery challenge with a kiss for host Sean Evans. The Emmy-winning actress, 32, returned to the spicy wing interview series on 15 September, reuniting with Evans after her previous stints in 2017 and 2021. As the episode drew to a close, Palmer recalled a past interview where Evans confessed she was his favourite guest and even admitted to having a crush on her.
Looking across the table with a smile, Palmer told the 39-year-old host: 'I thought maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there's a spark.' Evans, visibly flustered but grinning, quickly agreed. The pair stood up, shared a light-hearted kiss, and were met with a round of applause plus a few added fireworks from the show's editors. Afterward, Palmer quipped: 'The spark was sparking', while Evans admitted: 'When I'm dying and my life flashes before my eyes, I'll have that snapshot.'
The playful moment comes nearly two years after Evans revealed on Chicken Shop Date that Palmer had been his biggest crush among guests, calling her a 'very charming woman'. Palmer, who shares a two-year-old son with ex-partner Darius Jackson, later told People she wasn't surprised by his comments, saying: 'I knew the vibes were vibing.' Their on-screen kiss has since set social media alight, with fans speculating whether this chemistry could spark more than just laughs.
