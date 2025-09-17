Keke Palmer turned up the heat during her latest appearance on Hot Ones, ending the fiery challenge with a kiss for host Sean Evans. The Emmy-winning actress, 32, returned to the spicy wing interview series on 15 September, reuniting with Evans after her previous stints in 2017 and 2021. As the episode drew to a close, Palmer recalled a past interview where Evans confessed she was his favourite guest and even admitted to having a crush on her.

Looking across the table with a smile, Palmer told the 39-year-old host: 'I thought maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there's a spark.' Evans, visibly flustered but grinning, quickly agreed. The pair stood up, shared a light-hearted kiss, and were met with a round of applause plus a few added fireworks from the show's editors. Afterward, Palmer quipped: 'The spark was sparking', while Evans admitted: 'When I'm dying and my life flashes before my eyes, I'll have that snapshot.'

Keke Palmer and Sean Evans kiss during ‘Hot Ones’. pic.twitter.com/OfSG9ksgEj — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 15, 2025

Keke Palmer & Sean Evans kiss on ‘Hot Ones.’ pic.twitter.com/cjOa0L0StP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2025

Everybody lost in the comments. I’ll just leave this here 🤭 pic.twitter.com/GOAXT4yzow — HoopHer (@HoopHerSpeaks) September 16, 2025

At the #Sundance Institute Gala, #HotOnes host Sean Evans gives an update about his ongoing crush on Keke Palmer pic.twitter.com/CZMS8sdBnB — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 25, 2025

I want to be looked at the way sean evans looks at keke palmer https://t.co/UesnipE3tU — jessica (@jvssixa489) September 17, 2025

keke palmer kissed sean evans on hot ones and i have nobody to talk to about this — ۟ (@franchiseford) September 15, 2025

Watching Keke and Sean on hot ones felt i was third wheeling on a date I see the chemistry now and they kissed 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/3W6D5uC00M — Normaniisthat b*cth (@Stopdeletingm14) September 15, 2025

Ever since Keke Palmer learned that Sean Evans had a crush on her, she’s been keeping that man on his toes, flirting with him and getting him flustered whenever she gets the chance. 😂 — Osadebamwèn (@DearestOsasO) September 16, 2025

The playful moment comes nearly two years after Evans revealed on Chicken Shop Date that Palmer had been his biggest crush among guests, calling her a 'very charming woman'. Palmer, who shares a two-year-old son with ex-partner Darius Jackson, later told People she wasn't surprised by his comments, saying: 'I knew the vibes were vibing.' Their on-screen kiss has since set social media alight, with fans speculating whether this chemistry could spark more than just laughs.