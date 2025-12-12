The cheers that erupted in Ho Chi Minh City were not just for a winner, but for the resurgence of a pageant dynasty. On the night of December 12, 2025, Anna Blanco, representing the fiercely competitive nation of Venezuela, was crowned Miss Charm 2025, securing a major victory that reaffirms her country's legendary status in the world of beauty competitions.

Held at the BHD Studio in Vietnam's bustling metropolis, the third edition of Miss Charm saw the 25-year-old from Caracas take the central title, succeeding Rashmita Rasindran of Malaysia. The victory was a culmination of weeks of preparation for the Venezuelan, who outshone a formidable field of 34 international delegates.

The final results positioned Germany's Luisa Victoria Malz as the First Runner-Up, with Rinanda Aprillya Maharani of Indonesia taking the Second Runner-Up title. Thailand's Naruemol Phimphakdee and Mexico's Francia Cortés completed the esteemed Top 5, a group praised for their eloquence and stage presence.

Anna Blanco: The New Queen and The Evolving Miss Charm 2025 Platform

Anna Blanco's win provides a huge morale boost to Venezuela, a nation where beauty pageants are followed with the fervour of a national sport. The outcome of Miss Charm 2025 showcases her ability to command the stage, combining elegance with the intellectual rigour often expected in such high-calibre contests.

Her success is also a defining moment for the pageant itself. Launched only in 2023, Miss Charm is a relatively new but rapidly growing international competition, founded in Vietnam by Nguyễn Thị Thúy Nga.

This year, the organisation demonstrated its dedication to growth and evolution by announcing a significant rule change: candidates from 18 to 35 years old were now eligible to compete, a move confirmed by the president of the Miss Charm organisation and intended to broaden the appeal and participation criteria.

This expansion of the age limit up to 35 suggests a modern willingness to look beyond youth and embrace experienced, established women in their respective fields.

The competition was rigorous, featuring the traditional swimsuit and evening gown segments. The judging panel included notable figures from the pageant world, such as Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana, Miss Charm 2023 Luma Russo,and the outgoing Miss Charm 2024, Rashmita Rasindran.

The Global Scale of The Miss Charm 2025 Competition

The pageant prides itself on its international reach, attracting contestants from every corner of the globe, including Australia, Brazil, Colombia, and Namibia. The sheer scale of the event was evident, with 34 delegates competing for the crown in Ho Chi Minh City.

However, the international stage was not without its share of drama. The competition experienced several notable withdrawals. Amenda Bardhollari of Albania, Troy-Ann Anderson of Jamaica, Llaura Maroviq of Montenegro, and Emmanuella Eyare Asu of Nigeria all failed to arrive in the host country for various personal reasons.

Furthermore,representatives from the Czech Republic, France, and Slovakia participated but were unable to attend the crucial preliminary round for undisclosed reasons, adding an air of unexpected volatility to the proceedings.

Beyond the main title, several special awards highlighted the talent across the field:

People's Choice: United States (Kaylyn Slevin, who was voted into the Top 12).

United States (Kaylyn Slevin, who was voted into the Top 12). Best in Evening Gown: Germany (Luisa Victoria Malz).

Germany (Luisa Victoria Malz). Best in Swimsuit: India (Mehakk Dhingraa).

India (Mehakk Dhingraa). Best National Costume: Philippines (Cyrille Payumo).

While the Philippines' delegate, Cyrille Payumo, secured a placement in the Top 20 and achieved the impressive Best National Costume award for her culturally rich 'salakot'-inspired outfit, the night unequivocally belonged to Anna Blanco.

Her successful campaign demonstrates that Venezuela's golden touch in the beauty pageant arena remains as potent as ever, establishing Anna Blanco as a commanding new figure in the rapidly evolving international pageant circuit.

Miss Charm 2025 has cemented its place as a significant fixture on the global pageant calendar, and in Anna Blanco, it has found a sophisticated and dynamic new champion.