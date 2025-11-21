FCI Fort Dix, the low-security New Jersey facility where Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs is serving a 50-month sentence, is back under scrutiny after former inmates described the prison as unsafe and poorly maintained. Among them is Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice, who spent 41 months at Fort Dix after a 2014 fraud conviction. Reflecting on his time there, Giudice said Diddy's experience will depend on keeping a 'low profile', but added that he regularly witnessed disturbing behaviour in the early hours. Speaking to US Weekly, he claimed he saw inmates engaging in sexual activity in communal shower areas while guards 'looked the other way'.

Giudice also recalled violence breaking out over trivial disputes, saying he had seen 'people get stabbed over an onion' while incarcerated. Another former inmate described the facility's living conditions as 'horrible', alleging broken toilets and showers, expired food and overcrowded spaces. 'I was there a day and a half and told a kid, "This isn't a jail, this is an insane asylum", calling the atmosphere a zoo'. Others, however, offered a more measured view. Bill Baroni, now a Seton Hall Law School professor, spent three months at Fort Dix and said Combs' current environment is 'much easier' compared to higher-security prisons.

A spokesperson for FCI Fort Dix rejected the allegations of neglect and misconduct, stressing that claims of sexual or physical assault are 'not tolerated' and are investigated thoroughly.