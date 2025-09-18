Jimmy Fallon has cancelled his planned appearance at Fast Company's Innovation Festival in New York, just hours before he was due to take the stage. The Tonight Show host, 50, was scheduled to join former Netflix executive Bozoma Saint John on Thursday (18 September) to discuss his upcoming NBC reality competition series On Brand. However, organisers confirmed Fallon would no longer be attending, telling attendees that 'in light of recent events, Jimmy couldn't be here'.

The cancellation comes one day after fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's ABC programme Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended indefinitely following backlash over comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on 10 September. Kimmel, 57, sparked criticism after a monologue addressing Kirk's death and the political response to the shooting. Media company Nestar, which owns multiple television stations, threatened to pull the show from its lineup, leading ABC to announce reruns would replace Kimmel's slot until further notice.

>>>This morning Jimmy Fallon pulled out of a Fast Company talk to promote his new 'On Brand' show 30 min before he was supposed to take the stage. A spokesperson for Fast Company said, “In light of recent events, Jimmy couldn’t be here. But we were so happy to have Bozoma Saint… — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) September 18, 2025

Fallon's withdrawal has fuelled speculation about the wider fallout for late-night television. While neither Fallon nor NBC have commented publicly on the decision, his absence from the conference comes at a sensitive time for the industry, with increased scrutiny on how late-night hosts address political and cultural flashpoints. Saint John continued with the Fast Company session in Fallon's place, focusing on the marketing series she mentors. For now, Fallon's decision underscores the ripple effect Kimmel's suspension is having across the entertainment landscape.