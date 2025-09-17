The case surrounding singer D4vd has taken a chilling turn after Los Angeles authorities confirmed that the dismembered body discovered in his abandoned Tesla belonged to a teenage girl. Police revealed that the victim, aged between 14 and 15, was found wrapped in plastic inside the vehicle's trunk after it was impounded in Hollywood earlier this month. Officers were alerted when a foul odour began emanating from the car, which had been left baking in the California heat for several days. Forensic sources described the girl as petite, standing at 5ft 2in and weighing just 71 pounds, with wavy black hair, a yellow bracelet, stud earrings and a tattoo reading 'Shhh...' on her right index finger.

The Tesla, which carried Texas plates, was traced back to the 20-year-old musician, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. D4vd, known for his breakout TikTok hit 'Romantic Homicide', has been on his Withered world tour and was preparing for a Minneapolis performance when news of the discovery first broke. Despite cooperating with investigators, the singer has already suffered severe professional fallout. Major brands Crocs and Hollister, which had only just unveiled campaigns featuring him, swiftly dropped the artist and removed his image from promotional material. The Los Angeles County medical examiner is still working to determine the cause of death, while the victim's name has been withheld pending notification of her family.

The shocking development has cast a shadow over D4vd's career as he continues performing across the US before scheduled European dates later this year. What began as a promising rise from TikTok fame to sold-out tours has been overtaken by one of the most disturbing celebrity-linked cases in recent years. As the investigation deepens, the focus remains on both the unidentified victim and how the discovery of her body in D4vd's car will impact the singer's future.