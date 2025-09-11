The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has shaken American politics, with US President Donald Trump delivering a sombre address from the Oval Office in the hours following the attack. The video, posted by the White House and shared on Trump's Truth Social account, quickly drew over 3.4 million views. In his remarks, the President condemned the killing as a 'dark moment for America,' hailing Kirk as a 'martyr for truth' and vowing to pursue those responsible for political violence.

However, the authenticity of Trump's message has since become the centre of an online firestorm. Clipped segments of the video have circulated widely across social platforms, where users pointed to unusual glitches and Trump's unusually static posture. The footage has fuelled speculation that at least parts of the address may have been generated using artificial intelligence or digitally altered, though others argue it was a standard speech edited with morph transitions. The debate has intensified in AI-focused forums, where questions over political deepfakes and manipulated content remain a growing concern.

Kirk, 31, co-founded Turning Point USA and built a prominent following among young conservatives. His assassination, described by officials as a political attack, has heightened fears of further violence in an already polarised United States. With the video of Trump's response now under scrutiny, the incident has underscored how political crises are increasingly colliding with technological anxieties, raising urgent questions about authenticity, trust and the role of AI in shaping public perception.