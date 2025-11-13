Two-year-old Lilah Smoot, who has been battling a rare and aggressive brain cancer known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour (ATRT), has officially completed her treatment. Her mother, Katelynn Smoot, shared an emotional video on Instagram showing Lilah ringing the hospital's cancer bell with the caption: '8 months. 261 days. 6,263 hours... But now there's cheers'. The moment marked the end of an arduous medical journey filled with surgeries, infusions, and radiation.

Lilah's story first gained widespread attention after Katelynn began documenting her daughter's fight against cancer under the social media handle StandWithLilah. In October, Taylor Swift quietly donated $100,000 to Lilah's GoFundMe campaign after seeing a viral video in which Lilah called the pop star her 'friend'. The donation, accompanied by a message, 'Sending you the biggest hug to my friend Lilah', brought an outpouring of support from fans and helped raise over $356,000 for Lilah's treatment.

Katelynn later told People that Swift's gesture meant more than financial relief — it gave her hope. 'The fact that she took the time to watch, to care, to send that message... it means everything', she said. With Lilah now finishing treatment, the Smoot family plans to start a nonprofit to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and ATRT, ensuring that their daughter's story continues to inspire compassion and community far beyond this milestone.