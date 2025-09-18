Guillermo Rodriguez, the loyal sidekick of Jimmy Kimmel, was photographed outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, moments after ABC announced the abrupt cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The images, which have since gone viral, show Rodriguez standing quietly in the back alley of the studio where the late-night programme has been filmed for over two decades. He appeared visibly downcast as staffers packed up equipment and left the premises.

The decision to pull the plug on the long-running late-night show came after backlash over Kimmel's remarks regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Sources told US media outlets that the host was 'absolutely livid' upon learning of ABC's move, which was reportedly communicated just hours before taping. Kimmel was later seen leaving the studio in a black Chevrolet Silverado, while Rodriguez remained outside, avoiding questions from reporters. The Mexican-born TV personality, who first joined the show in 2003 as a parking lot security guard before becoming a fan favourite, has yet to comment publicly on the programme's axing.

The viral photos have sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with fans praising Rodriguez for his loyalty and presence throughout Kimmel's career. Known for his red-carpet interviews, celebrity drinking segments and humorous sketches, Rodriguez has become one of late-night television's most recognisable figures. While ABC has not confirmed future plans for Kimmel or his team, the cancellation marks the end of a major chapter in US television history leaving viewers and colleagues alike reflecting on the show's 22-year legacy.