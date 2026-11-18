An American ultrarunner has opened up about losing her fertility after ovarian cancer at 35 forced her into early menopause, saying she had no time to freeze her eggs before undergoing life-changing surgery.

Sabrina Stanley, an OnlyFans-sponsored trail runner, was diagnosed with stage one ovarian cancer in 2025 after doctors discovered a large mass on her left ovary. What initially appeared to be a benign growth ultimately led to major surgery and chemotherapy, interrupting her competitive running career and changing her plans for the future.

Stanley shared her experience in October 2025, explaining how the diagnosis affected her physical health, relationship, and reproductive choices.

Unexpected Symptoms Led to Cancer Diagnosis

Stanley's health problems initially appeared to be related to a running injury. In March 2025, she developed an acute hamstring issue that forced her to withdraw from a race in Argentina.

While preparing for another competition in France, she also noticed she needed to urinate unusually frequently during training. Suspecting a bacterial infection, she visited a doctor seeking antibiotics.

Instead, medical staff ordered an ultrasound and blood tests, which revealed a mass measuring approximately 12 by 12 by three centimetres on her left ovary. Although doctors initially believed it was benign, further examination following its removal confirmed stage one ovarian cancer.

Stanley underwent another major operation on 1 July 2025, involving the removal of her uterus, cervix, remaining ovary and lymph nodes. Subsequent pathology results raised concerns about possible stage three cancer, prompting doctors to recommend chemotherapy.

She began treatment on 1 August, with sessions scheduled every three weeks.

Cancer Treatment Forced Her Into Early Menopause

Beyond the physical toll of cancer, Stanley said losing her fertility was among the most difficult parts of the experience.

Although she had not decided whether she wanted children, the diagnosis and subsequent surgery effectively removed that choice. 'I had no time to freeze my eggs before the surgery that sent me into menopause,' she said.

Stanley also said she faces additional challenges because her cancer is hormone-sensitive, making hormone replacement therapy unsuitable. 'I don't know what is a menopause side effect versus a surgery side effect versus a chemotherapy side effect,' she explained, describing the uncertainty surrounding her recovery.

The diagnosis also disrupted her athletic career. Stanley had previously relied on running to process her emotions, but chemotherapy made maintaining her usual training schedule unrealistic.

She instead turned to short hikes, humour and conversations with her partner, Tim Price, to cope with the emotional strain.

OnlyFans Continued Supporting Her Through Cancer

Stanley announced her OnlyFans sponsorship in March 2025, shortly before her diagnosis.

The partnership offered financial support in a sport where prize money is limited, and athletes frequently struggle to cover travel, coaching and competition expenses. She said the company remained supportive after learning about her cancer, giving her the time and financial stability to concentrate on treatment.

Stanley eventually returned to competition in January 2026, finishing fourth among women at the Arc of Attrition 100-mile (161-km) race in Cornwall. Her experience also highlights how alternative sponsorship opportunities are helping athletes in less commercially lucrative sports sustain their careers.

Despite the setbacks, Stanley has continued rebuilding her running career while navigating the lasting effects of cancer treatment.