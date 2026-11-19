Danish historian Claus Bundgård Christensen has described Denmark's oldest person, 112-year-old Kirsten Schwalbe, as one of the 'prominent Nazis' in the Holstebro area during the German occupation. Wartime records identify her as an acting group leader in the Nazi Party's Holstebro branch and head of its women's group.

In October, Schwalbe became the longest-lived Dane on record at 112 years and 218 days. Two days after reaching that age, she discussed her membership of the Danish Nazi Party in an interview and denied ever having Nazi sympathies.

Her wartime membership went unmentioned in a biography published shortly before she set the record. The book's publisher, Gyldendal, has since made any revisions conditional on Schwalbe's participation.

The Party Roles Denmark's Oldest Person Held in Holstebro

Records cited in the Danish coverage date Schwalbe's membership of the Danish National Socialist Workers Party to August 1941. The account of her subsequent leadership in Holstebro draws on newly uncovered documents in the Danish National Archives, which Christensen examined.

In August 1943, two years after she joined, Schwalbe became an acting group leader in the party's Holstebro branch. Records show that Schwalbe also headed the local women's group during the same period, from August 1943 to July 1944.

'She was more than an ordinary member of the rank and file,' Christensen stated. Schwalbe's late husband also reportedly held a leadership position in the Danish party.

The Danish organisation modelled itself on Germany's Nazi Party. It adopted the swastika and the Hitler salute and shared its German counterpart's antisemitism. It also collaborated with Adolf Hitler's Third Reich during the occupation of Denmark.

What Denmark's Oldest Person Told TV Midtvest

'I barely knew what it was, because I've never been interested in politics,' Schwalbe told the Danish broadcaster TV Midtvest when she discussed her wartime membership.

Before she set the national record, Schwalbe had already attracted attention alongside her younger brother Bertel, who is 104. The pair had featured in press coverage as the 'world's oldest siblings'. In earlier interviews, Schwalbe had spoken about the part she believed her outlook on life played in her longevity.

'I don't care that I'm going to die soon; I don't think about it. I don't often think about the future; I enjoy the good days and my good mood,' she told an interviewer on her 110th birthday.

Gyldendal Plans Revisions to Its Biography of Denmark's Oldest Person

Frederik Helms and Line Morell Holm's biography of Schwalbe, Vi skal have noget at grine af (We Need Something to Laugh About), appeared on 8 October 2026. The book contained no mention of her membership of the Danish Nazi Party or the offices she held in Holstebro. Later that month, the Danish newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad brought that part of her wartime history to public attention.

Schwalbe's family described her as 'deeply affected' by the coverage, according to the New York Post. Relatives declined to comment further and requested respect for her privacy.

Gyldendal Publishing stated that the reporting had surprised both the publisher and the book's authors. Gyldendal said it would investigate Schwalbe's wartime history further but would only revise the biography if she participated.