A woman identifying herself as a doctor on X says a mother continued putting urine into her young daughter's eye after being warned that the practice could put the child's sight at risk. She described the incident in posts on 16 November.

Norah said the child was brought to her with a severe eye infection after the mother had tried treating it at home. She said she prescribed medication and urged the parent not to use urine again. At a follow-up appointment two weeks later, she said she discovered the remedy was still being used.

In a later reply, Norah said the child had not lost her sight. The account has not identified the child or mother, and no medical records or independent confirmation of the diagnosis, treatment or outcome have been published.

You decided to self-medicate on your daughter’s eye with urine. By the time you brought her in, the infection was already severe. I prescribed medication and BEGGED you not to put urine in that eye again because she could lose her sight. — Norah (@Theladycalled_N) November 16, 2026

Doctor Says Mother Continued Using Urine

In her initial post, Norah wrote that the mother had used urine on her daughter's eye before seeking medical help, by which time the infection was already severe. She said she prescribed medication and 'BEGGED' the parent not to put urine into the eye again because the child could lose her sight.

Norah said the girl returned two weeks later and that her improvement was slower than expected. She asked the mother whether she had done anything outside the treatment instructions. According to the post, the mother initially denied doing so, before Norah discovered that urine was still being put into the child's eye.

Two weeks later, you returned for a follow-up, and the improvement was slower than expected. I asked if you had done anything outside my instructions. You said no.



Only for me to discover that you had continued instilling urine in her eye. — Norah (@Theladycalled_N) November 16, 2026

In another message, Norah said the mother became distressed and pleaded with medical staff to take her own eyes and give them to her daughter. Norah later responded to a user asking whether the mother should be reported to police, saying she did not think that was necessary because the child had thankfully kept her sight.

Now you’re crying and begging me to take your own eyes and give them to your daughter. How madam! How?!



I am genuinely tired. pic.twitter.com/rSRyMUtWze — Norah (@Theladycalled_N) November 16, 2026

Why Urine Is Not an Eye Treatment

Urine is not a recommended treatment for eye infections. Poison Control says urine is not sterile and can contain bacteria. If urine enters an eye accidentally, its guidance is to rinse the eye with water for 15 to 20 minutes.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology advises people who suspect an eye infection to seek medical advice. Some eye infections need immediate treatment to prevent permanent sight loss.

When Eye Symptoms Need Medical Attention

The NHS says conjunctivitis can be caused by infection or allergies, and treatment depends on the cause. Antibiotics may be prescribed for bacterial conjunctivitis but will not work against viral or allergic cases.

It recommends cleaning the eyelids with boiled water that has been allowed to cool, using a clean cotton wool pad. People should also wash their hands and avoid rubbing their eyes.

The NHS advises seeking medical help if conjunctivitis has not cleared within seven days. Eye pain, sensitivity to light, changes in vision or very red eyes require urgent medical advice because they can indicate a more serious condition.

Norah has not disclosed the child's diagnosis or medication. Her latest post says the girl did not lose her sight, but that outcome has not been independently confirmed.