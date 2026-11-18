Nikocado Avocado, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, stunned viewers with his dramatic weight loss in September 2024. He now says he is living with constant pain following a complication after excess skin removal surgery.

In a Facebook post shared in November 2026, the YouTuber claimed the procedure resulted in suspected nerve compression affecting his left hand.

'I'm living a f**king nightmare,' he wrote. 'The amount of pain I'm in 24/7 is unbearable.'

The latest setback follows several operations after Perry revealed he had secretly lost around 250 pounds over two years ago. His account of the complication remains his own, and the precise extent of any nerve damage has not been independently established.

Who Is Nikocado Avocado?

Nikocado Avocado, the online persona of Nicholas Perry, is an American YouTuber known for his mukbang videos. Perry built his following through videos featuring enormous portions of food, fast food and theatrical reactions.

Perry, 34, began posting on YouTube in 2014, initially making videos about veganism. He later moved into mukbang content and became a prominent figure in the extreme-eating community. His dramatic videos made him a recognisable, if divisive, internet personality.

For years, viewers watched his on-camera weight gain and extravagant eating videos. Then, in September 2024, Perry appeared remarkably slimmer in a video titled 'Two Steps Ahead'. He revealed that he had lost 250 pounds over two years while continuing to upload pre-recorded footage that made it appear he had not changed.

Perry described the reveal as a social experiment.

Nikocado Avocado's Weight Loss Led to Further Surgery

The transformation left Perry with excess skin, prompting him to undergo cosmetic procedures to remove it. His latest operation was a second vertical torsoplasty, which he said took place in September 2026 and removed another two pounds of excess skin.

Perry claimed a complication around his armpit led to suspected nerve compression. He said his left thumb and index finger became numb and that he experienced severe shooting pain. The symptoms made ordinary tasks difficult and left him struggling to sleep for more than one or two hours at a time.

After weeks of discomfort, Perry said he underwent emergency decompression surgery. His surgeon reportedly removed sutures, scar tissue, fluid and a small vein that might have been pressing on the nerve. However, the revision procedure did not bring the relief he had hoped for.

'I'm in the same amount of pain today, TWO WEEKS after the revision surgery as I was in for the entire month after the original surgery,' he wrote.

He said medication had offered limited relief and that he was struggling to secure an appointment with a neurologist. Perry also said he did not know whether the suspected compression had been fully addressed or how long recovery might take.

On 13 November, he shared photographs showing himself in a wheelchair and receiving medical care. He said his surgeon had continued trying to help him, despite the lack of improvement.

While Perry's account describes a distressing experience, the precise nature and extent of the suspected nerve damage have not been independently confirmed.