A former special ed teacher in Chesapeake, Virginia, faces 16 charges after a 14-year-old boy told police she had sexually abused him at her home. Officers arrested Heather Lindsay Tharpe-Bush, 43, on 12 November 2026.

A year earlier, Tharpe-Bush had faced charges over an alleged threat against students accused of bullying her son. Court records indicate those charges were dismissed in 2026. The separate criminal complaint involving the boy dates the alleged abuse to the period between July and October of that year.

The boy told investigators he had visited Tharpe-Bush's house on at least four occasions, according to the complaint. He described arranging those visits with Tharpe-Bush. Investigators later found messages between the two that they believed corroborated his account of sexual contact with her.

The Special Ed Teacher Left Chesapeake Schools in 2024

Tharpe-Bush began work as a special education teacher for Chesapeake Public Schools in February 2020, a district spokesperson told WAVY. She held the post until June 2024. The reason for her departure from the district has not been publicly disclosed.

By the time of her November 2025 arrest over the alleged threat, Tharpe-Bush was already a former employee of Chesapeake Public Schools. Court documents cited by 13News Now described the accusation against her in that case as a threat to 'shoot students who were messing with her son'.

According to the complaint, police dated all the alleged offences involving the 14-year-old to a period after Tharpe-Bush left the district. The boy identified her home in Chesapeake as the place he visited. Officers confirmed that none of the alleged offences took place on school property.

What the 16 Charges Against the Special Ed Teacher Cover

All 16 counts concern the same boy. The complaint lists four counts of each of four offences. Tharpe-Bush faces four counts of sexual abuse of a child under 15 and four of carnal knowledge of a child aged between 13 and 15.

Another four counts accuse Tharpe-Bush of taking indecent liberties with a child while in a supervisory relationship with him. Whether she ever taught the boy is unclear. No details have emerged publicly about where they first met or how they came to know one another.

The remaining four counts accuse Tharpe-Bush of proposing sexual acts to a child under 15 through a communications system. Virginia court records list a preliminary hearing for March 2027, when she is due back in court on the charges arising from the boy's allegations. No verdict has been reached.

Messages in the Special Ed Teacher's iCloud Account

The boy told investigators that he and Tharpe-Bush were in contact before he went to her home in Chesapeake. He described how the two of them agreed on a time for him to arrive at the house. They arranged those meetings so that they would 'not get caught', according to the complaint.

After speaking to the boy, police gained access to Tharpe-Bush's iCloud account. There they found messages she and the boy had exchanged. Investigators cited those exchanges in the complaint as evidence corroborating his allegation that the former teacher had sexual contact with him.