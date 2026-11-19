Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he was 'not MAGA' and felt 'pretty foolish' about how much he had spent on the US midterms. He donated a reported $458 million (£348.1 million) to funds backing Republicans ahead of the 2026 vote.

Weeks before Musk spoke, Democrats had won control of both chambers of the US Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate. His midterm donations exceeded the roughly $290 million (£220.4 million) he reportedly spent backing Republican candidates in 2024, when he also campaigned in person for Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Musk joined the New York Times' DealBook Summit by video from China. 'If I could rewind the clock I would've spent less money,' he told the interviewer, Andrew Ross Sorkin.

The Texas Senate Race Elon Musk Tried to Sway

Musk spent nearly $500 million (£380 million) on the midterm elections, including $200 million (£152 million) on efforts to defeat James Talarico in the Texas Senate race, according to Variety. Despite the spending, Talarico won the election, while Democrats secured control of the Senate.

Looking back on what his donations had achieved across the country, Musk spoke of 'not seeing much for it'. He was less certain how Republican candidates would have fared had he stayed out of the elections altogether. Without his support, he suggested, the party might have suffered a heavier defeat.

The lesson he drew from the outcome, he told Sorkin, was that 'American elections aren't just about money'.

Musk took a different view of the winner of the Texas governor's race. He disputed the idea that Gina Hinojosa was on the far left and expected the governor-elect to be 'quite moderate'. From what he had heard about Hinojosa, he told Sorkin, he thought 'things will be fine in Texas'.

What MAGA Means to Musk

Musk has worn MAGA hats at public events. His objection to the Make America Great Again label, he explained, concerned what it might imply about his willingness to follow the Republican Party on questions of policy.

'I'm not sure what MAGA means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that.'

In his view, both parties had merits that their opponents were reluctant to acknowledge and faults that their own supporters tended to overlook. He compared that allegiance to the way fans felt about 'their hometown sports team'.

Once people identified that closely with one side, he argued, 'they won't accept that there's anything that the other team can do that's good or anything that their team can do that's bad.'

Musk's Ties to the Trump Administration

Musk's association with Trump extended from the campaign trail into government. In 2025, the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive spent several months leading DOGE, the operation Trump's administration had set up to cut federal spending. He held the status of a 'special government employee'.

Musk left the post in May 2025 when his term as a 'special government employee' ended. He later publicly clashed with Trump.

On Wednesday, as he explained his reservations about the president's movement, he was travelling in China as a member of Trump's American delegation to the region.